TRANSPORT

Along underwater highway, workers fix Channel tunnel at night

Deep under the Channel, men in orange jackets and white hard hats drive up and down one of the world's longest underground highways, beavering away to keep passenger trains running.

Published: 14 February 2023 08:33 CET
Workers weld rails in the Channel Tunnel (Tunnel sous la Manche) during a "sleepless night" reserved for maintenance, on February 12, 2023. (Photo by FRANCOIS LO PRESTI / AFP)

They ply the 50-kilometre service road linking France and Britain, maintaining the railway tracks in two adjacent tunnels that at their deepest point reach some 100 metres below sea level.

It’s a unique universe between two countries following different driving conventions and time zones, says Eurotunnel maintenance supervisor Remi Dezoomer.

“We drive on the left like in England, but stay on French time,” he said on Saturday night, switching on his hazard lights and honking his horn as he approached a parked car.

The service tunnel is kept at a higher air pressure than the surface atmosphere for safety reasons, so workers first have to transit through a chamber at intermediate pressure before they can drive down into it.

None of their vehicles have number plates, nor right-side mirrors to avoid hitting each other when they cross paths.

“We used to have Clios,” said Dezoomer, referring to a small French-made hatchback similar in size to a VW Beetle.

“But now the vehicles are getting bigger and it’s becoming tricker.”

U-turns are near impossible between the tunnel’s hemmed-in walls, and everybody dreads having to deal with a flat tyre so far away from base.

Brisk work

Caution is key, Dezoomer said.

The speeding limit is set at 50 kilometres an hour when the tunnel lights are off, but just 30 kph when they are on, which usually indicates someone is in the area.

Two nights a week, during the weekend, Eurotunnel at least partially closes one of the two train tunnels to perform maintenance, while carriages continue ferrying passengers or goods on the other track.

Workers drive up and down in buses, or vehicles pulling trailers, and firemen make the rounds.

Every 375 metres along the service tunnel, corridors lead up to highly secured, heavy yellow doors that open onto the adjacent railway tracks.

On Saturday night alone, 160 workers were busy working on 66 different spots up and down the railway, Jeffrey Guy, one of the  project managers, told AFP.

“It’s a normal night,” he said.

Most — some 70 people — were busy replacing rail sections as part of a three-year plan to renovate the entire length of the track.

Jean-Louis Merlin, who is in charge of that project, said his team had to carry out brisk work.

“Tonight, we have five hours and ten minutes to replace more than a kilometre of tracks,” he said.

Underwater border

Over the years since the tunnel opened in 1994, freight trains as well as carriages carrying lorries and cars have worn down the tracks.

“It’s the fourth time we’re replacing them since the start” of operations, Merlin said.

Miner lights ablaze on their white helmets, staff have to be quick to finish before trains start up again at dawn.

Some weld, while others attach the new tracks to railroad ties.

In another part of the tunnel, workers in orange safety jackets pump resin into the sides of the tunnel to avoid any water filtering through.

“Water and the 25,000 volts of the overhead catenary don’t really mix,” maintenance supervisor Dezoomer said.

Elsewhere, workers blast a high-pressure hose against the wall to clean it, creating thick clouds of droplets in the dim golden light.

And halfway between both countries they have their own touristic landmark.

At the border under the sea, near a small sign reading “midpoint”, some visitors have graffitied their names on the wall to leave a mark.

TRAVEL NEWS

France and Germany announce 60,000 free train tickets this summer

Young people across France and Germany may be able to benefit from free rail tickets this summer, part of a joint initiative to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Published: 23 January 2023 12:08 CET
French and Germany transport ministers announced in a joint press release that 60,000 free train tickets would be made available to young people to help facilitate exchange between the two countries this summer.

The release did not specify the age restrictions, but the ‘young person’s railcard’ schemes in France are available to people under 26.

French and German transport ministers Clément Beaune and Volker Wissing announced that “60,000 tickets will be made available free of charge, according to terms and conditions which will be specified shortly”.

The scheme will be supported financially by both countries’ national rail service – SNCF for France, and Deutsche Bahn for Germany. French media reported that tickets will be allocated through a draw.

The goal of the free ticket plan, which is set to be put into place during the summer of 2023, is to encourage young people to travel between the two countries, and to build up more cultural exchange between France and Germany. 

It was announced to coincide with the 60th anniversary of France and Germany signing of the Élysée Treaty – which helped to build bilateral cooperation between the former adversaries.

The two heads of state – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, met in Paris on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the German transport minister told French daily Libération that the project was also intended to fight against climate change, by incentivising rail travel. 

“The plan aims to achieve our climate objectives for the transport sector. We need to convince even more people to travel by train. To do this, we have to offer attractive offers,” Wissing said.

Germany has already announced other schemes to encourage rail travel, such as the implementation of the €49 monthly rail pass.

The French transport ministry also highlighted that the free ticket scheme is not the only rail service plan to better connect the two countries. The Paris to Berlin high speed TGV train is set to be launched in 2024, and by late 2023 (or early 2024) the night train connecting the two cities will make its return.

Travellers can also take advantage of other high-speed lines connecting the two countries, such as the high speed direct line that already connects Paris to Munich. 

