RACISM

Almost all Black French people have experienced racial discrimination, study shows

More than 90 percent of Black or mixed-race people in France have experienced racial discrimination "often" or "from time to time" according to a new study on anti-Black racism in France.

Published: 14 February 2023 17:54 CET
A man holds a sign reading "Stop to racism" during a protest against racism in Paris in 2022. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

In a recent study conducted by INSEE and CRAN (The National Council Representing Black Associations in France) – the results of which will be presented before France’s parliament on Wednesday – has found that the vast majority of Black French people have been victims of racial discrimination.

It comes just a few weeks after France’s Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, unveiled a broad-reaching four year anti-racism action plan, which would include more school visits to memorial sites related to colonialism and the Holocaust, as well as harsher penalties for those found guilty of racist or anti-Semitic offences.

Some groups, such as Human Rights Watch have criticised the plan, however, for failing to account for institutional racism and ethnic profiling by police.

The results of the study

The study found that 91 percent of Black or mixed race people living in metropolitan reported being victims of racial discrimination “often” or “from time to time” in their every day lives.

The study is the second to have been published by CRAN – the first was put forward 16 years ago, and according to CRAN’s leader, Patrick Lozès, the results show that discrimination is widespread in France.

In an interview with Le Parisien, Lozès commented on the results, saying that “today, there is a free flow of racist speech and an increase in extremist ideas. With this study, we wanted to try to measure these phenomenons. And the results found that they are widespread”.

The study looked at discrimination in different areas of life. It found that most incidents of anti-Black racism occur in the public space. Almost half (41 percent) happened on the street, about a third occurred in the workplace (31 percent) and about a fifth (18 percent) happened in train stations, airports, or at border crossings.

14 percent of respondents also reported experiencing racial discrimination either at school or university, as well.

“These are the places where people go about their daily lives,” Lozès told Le Parisien.

When looking at the nature of instances of discrimination that Black and mixed-race people living in France reported being victim to, over half were related to difficulty in hiring or applying to jobs (53 percent). 

Over one in two respondents also reported experiencing “injustices” during their studies, and almost six in 10 said that discrimination often involved a “disdainful, contemptuous or disrespectful attitude”. 

35 percent of respondents reported that racial discrimination had come in the form of physical violence, and almost half (49 percent) reported experiencing racially charged profiling by police (in the form of ‘identity checks’ or contrôles d’identité). 

Objectives that CRAN will present to parliament

During the presentation of the study and its results to France’s parliament on Wednesday, Cozès told Le Parisien he hopes to also push for the creation of an observatory body to keep track of racism in France, which would have the means to more regularly publish data on the phenomenon.

CRAN also hopes to debate the subject of publishing ethnic statistics, which is currently banned in France.

DISCRIMINATION

French PM unveils four year plan to counter racism and anti-semitism

On Monday, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced the French government's plan to tackle racism, antisemitism and other forms of prejudice. Here's what it says.

Published: 30 January 2023 17:27 CET
French PM unveils four year plan to counter racism and anti-semitism

French prime minister Elisabeth Borne presented the details of the government’s four-year plan to tackle racism, antisemitism and anti-Romani prejudice, which she and Minister for Gender Equality and Equal Opportunities, Isabelle Lonvis-Rome, produced together.

The plan contains over 80 measures that were decided upon by a team of 12 ministers, after consultation with at least 35 associations.

According to data from the French government, at least 1.2 million people suffer from discrimination of a racist or anti-Semitic nature each year in France.

The actions outlined will span from 2023 to 2026 and they focus on a few specific areas: better education to help fight against discrimination, stronger sanctions for perpetrators, and more tools to help those who have been victim of racist or anti-Semitic discrimination.

Education

The education and training component of the plan applies to both students and teachers. For pupils – the plan will require that each French student visit a historical or memorial site related to racism, antisemitism or anti-Romani prejudice at some point in their scholastic career. An example of this might be the Holocaust (Shoah) memorial in Paris

The government will also facilitate more travelling exhibitions to provide greater access for students and schools in areas with few memorial sites. Additionally, the plan will encourage students to use the “Culture Pass” to visit such locations.

Public officials for their part will also begin learning about discrimination in France. Training seminars for all civil servants will be carried out in phases until 2026.

Borne also highlighted the importance of this instruction prior to the start of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Every volunteer and “sports educator” who will participate in the Olympic games – particularly those who will come in contact with minors – will benefit from a dedicated training to help spot and avoid discrimination. 

The plan also stipulates that French school teachers and staff should participate in mandatory training programmes every five years to help train them to better respond to situations of racism or discrimination. 

Measuring discrimination

While the plan does not contain any measures related to the collection of statistics on race, the French government does hope to begin using blind tests to determine the level of racial discrimination involved in the hiring process.

According to reporting by Franceinfo, this may entail sending two identical CVs for the same job offer, while changing only the candidates “origins” (ethnic or racial background) to gauge discrimination levels. 

In the press dossier published by the French government, this segment specifies that regular “testing” will be conducted for both the private and public sector, “according to methods developed alongside trade unions, employer’s organisations, and associations” with the hopes of reinforcing equal opportunities for candidates. These tests will reportedly help companies become more aware of how pervasive discrimination might be in their hiring practices.

According to Franceinfo, companies found to be complicit in discriminating against candidates based on their religious or racial background could face “naming and shaming” in addition to “criminal or financial sanctions” if they fail to respond sufficiently after being made aware of the problem.

Opinion surveys will also be conducted by the Ministries of the Interior and National Education, to determine how often citizens (of all ages) experience acts of discrimination, according to the plan.

Harsher penalties

The plan also aims to toughen penalties for those found guilty of racist or anti-Semitic offences. This will particularly apply to those in public office – from mayors to police officers and teachers, who will face harsher penalties if found guilty of a racist offence.

Helping victims

The government also hopes to allow people who have been victim of discrimination to file complaints with associations, rather than having to come to do so at a police station. This is intended to make the complaint system more anonymous and to “better protect victims”. 

Reporting racist or discriminatory comments in Ubers, ride shares and taxis

Borne also said on Monday that the government hoped to create a single platform that all ride share and taxi users could use to report any type of racist or antisemitic discrimination experienced while taking a ride share or taxi. 

