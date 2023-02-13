For members
HEALTH
What are the rules on smoking and vaping in France?
Old movies might lead you to believe that smoking is practically compulsory in France, but actually more and more French people are quitting or switching to vapes or e-cigarettes and there are restrictions on the use of both. Here's what the rules say on smoking and vaping in France.
Published: 13 February 2023 14:00 CET
A person holds an electronic cigarette in Paris. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
HEALTH
French health association calls for ban on e-cigarette flavours
After sharing the results of a three-year long study on new tobacco and nicotine products, the French National Committee against smoking has recommended a ban on non-tobacco flavours for all nicotine products in France, saying the sweet flavours are intended to target children.
Published: 13 February 2023 13:30 CET
