Why do I need to know la Fac?

Because your French friend might ask you which one you went to.

What does it mean?

La Fac – roughly pronounced lah fak – is an abbreviation of the French word la faculté – or ‘the faculty’ in English.

In practice, La Fac is the equivalent of the English term “Uni” or the American term “college” or “undergrad”.

In France, there is actually a difference between the overall university and the “Fac”. The University is the parent institution – which is home to a group of ‘faculties’ – such as the faculty of sciences, medicine, economy, or law. Essentially, La Fac is a branch of the overall institution that is more representative of the field you studied in.

Typically, la Fac is used to describe where one obtained their licence (also referred to as a BAC +3 – three years more of education after graduating from high school).

Not to be confused with

Le bac. Also education related, le bac is short for le baccalauréat, which is the exam that French pupils take at the end of high school – it’s a big deal.

Use it like this

J’ai rejoint beaucoup de clubs à la Fac parce que je voulais être engagée. – I joined lots of clubs in undergrad because I wanted to be involved.

Tu as étudié quoi à la fac ? – What did you study at Uni?

Il était connu sur la fac de Rouen comme un militant écologiste. – He was well known at the Rouen campus for being an environmental activist.