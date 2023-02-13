Read news from:
France extends deadline to apply for fuel grants

France's Finance Minister has announced an extension to the deadline for low-income motorists to apply for a €100 grant to help with fuel costs.

Published: 13 February 2023 11:15 CET
A gazoline noze unit at a petrol station in Dijon, France. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)

Motorists on low incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work will now have another month to apply for government aid, France’s Finance Minister, Bruno Le Maire has announced. 

Le Maire announced an extension to the application process for those eligible for the fuel aid – a €100 grant intended to help motorists on low incomes who rely on their vehicles to get to work. Eligible households and individuals will now have until the end of March, instead of the end of February, to apply.

“The application process was supposed to close at the end of February, but we will extend it until the end of March so that the millions of eligible people who are entitled to it can go and get it”, the finance minister explained to French radio channel, RTL, on Monday.

The finance minister explained that only half of eligible households – of which there should be approximately 10 million across France – had applied from the grant as of mid-February.

The aid (called the indemnité carburant in French) became available on January 16th on the French government’s tax website, and it is only available to people on a low income who use their car for work (therefore it cannot be claimed by retirees) – and you also need a French-registered car.

It was first announced in January and was intended to replace the previous fuel rebate of €0.10 per litre – which helped French motorists counter high fuel costs amid the cost of living crisis.

The French government has put in place several income requirements for this means-tested aid. For example, single persons should be able to show that they earned less than €14,700 in 2021 to qualify.

You can apply for the aid directly on the government’s tax website. The Local has created a guide to help you determine if you are eligible and to help you through the process – you can access it HERE.

READ MORE: How to claim the €100 fuel aid for motorists in France

Additionally, the French government set up a telephone assistance service at “0 806 000 229” to help those who have run into issues when attempting to apply for the aid.

Are there any other fuel discounts on the horizon?

The head of oil giant TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanné said that he was considering re-introducing a fuel discount to be applied at the pump at Total filling stations, should the cost of petrol rise above €2 per litre again. The announcement came after the multinational company amassed record profits in 2022.

Previously, in the fall of 2022, TotalEnergies offered a discount of €0.20 (and later €0.10) per litre of fuel at their stations. This was discontinued at the start of 2023.

In response to Pouyanné’s comments, Le Maire said that the oil boss had “made promises and that it is best to keep promises that are made”. The Finance Minister also added that it would be up to TotalEnergies to determine the amount of the fuel rebate, should they offer one.

PROPERTY

Reader question: Will the new property tax declaration mean bigger bills?

People who own property in France face a new task this year - the property tax declaration. But does this mean an increase in their tax bills?

Published: 10 February 2023 13:41 CET
Question: I’m not resident in France but I own property here and have been told that I need to fill in a new property tax declaration, and will need to open an account on the French tax website in order to do so. Does this mean I will have to pay extra taxes?

This question relates to the Déclaration d’occupation which applies to everyone who owns property in France (including second-home owners who do not live in France) – a one-off declaration that is a new requirement this year. All property owners are required to state whether their property is their main home or a second home.

For those living in France this is pretty straightforward as they will likely already have an online tax account, and can complete the whole process in a couple of clicks – full details here.

Second-home owners may not have a tax account so will have to set one up – find instructions on how to do that here.

Property tax declaration – your questions answered

But will setting up the account lead to paying more taxes?

A little disclaimer here, we are in no way a spokesman for the French tax office and have no knowledge of any future plans that might be being hatched at the finance ministry. We can only go on the current, publicly available information about the property tax declaration.

The stated aim of this is simple – to ensure that the tax office has an up-to-date record of whether a property is used as a main residence or a second home.

The reason for this is changes to the tax system – taxe d’habitation (the householders’ tax) is being gradually phased out for everyone apart from high earners and second-home owners. The tax office therefore needs to know whether a property is a main home or a second home so that it knows whether to send out a taxe d’habitation bill or not.

Taxe foncière (the property owners’ tax) remains in place, so second-home owners will continue to pay both taxe foncière and taxe d’habitation.

So will registering for an online tax account make a difference to your property tax bill? No, property taxes are decided based on a range of factors including the value of your property, locally set tax levels and whether it is used as a main home or second home.

Will registering for an online account make you liable for any other taxes? No, your tax liabilities in France are based on other things including the amount of time you spend here and what, if any, income you have here.

You can find a full explanation HERE on whether you need to complete the annual income tax declaration – not completing a declaration when you are required to do so if an offence. It’s important to note, however, that completing the income tax declaration does not necessarily mean you will have to pay income tax in France. 

Will property taxes rise in the future? We really cannot predict that, but it’s not impossible. One thing is certain, however, failing to make a property tax declaration will cost you.  

