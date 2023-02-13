British and American tourists die in skiing accidents in French Alps

The 50-year-old Briton suffered a cardiac arrest and multiple injuries after a heavy fall in the afternoon, ski operator Meribel Alpina said.
The accident took place in the Saulire sector in the resort of Meribel, where the world skiing championships are currently underway.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, local media reported.
The 21-year-old American died in the Upper Savoie mountains, with media saying he plunged 200 metres down the mountain near Chamonix.
February is the peak ski season in the French Alps, with families taking a trip during the school holidays and many French schools also running ski trips.
After a late start to the season with no snow in many of the lower altitude resorts, ski stations are now fully open.
