Food and property, tax and tourists: 6 essential articles for life in France

Inflation is hitting everyone in the pocket in France. According to the latest official figures, France’s annual inflation rate rose to 6 percent in January 2023, from 5.9 percent in December, early estimates show.
But, the price you’ll pay for everyday goods in France depends heavily on where you live, a study has revealed. We dig a little deeper into the numbers.
Linked to rising prices, there’s more bad news for some property owners. In France, renting and owning property is becoming more expensive as les charges – joint ownership fees for shared apartment buildings – are on the rise. This is why.
If you’re new to France, there are financial things you need to know. Whether you’re declaring your taxes for the first time or you are a property owner and need to complete the new property tax declaration, here’s how to go about setting up your French tax account.
The cliffs of Etretat, in Normandy, the Calanques around Marseille, La Ciotat and Cassis on the Mediterranean coast, have made Fodor’s Travel list of places to avoid because of tourist overcrowding and threats to the environment. They’re not the only places in France concerned about too much tourism.
Transport Minister Clément Beaune has announced a digital travel pass that can be used on all types of French public transport. There’s just one problem – it hasn’t been invented yet… Here’s why that little detail hasn’t stopped him.
The effects of the UK’s exit from the EU continue to be felt on travel between France and the UK, two years on from the end of the Brexit transition period – and it’s likely there is worse to come.
