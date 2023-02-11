Read news from:
French ministry confirms release of academic Fariba Adelkhah from Iranian prison

Iranian authorities on Friday released from prison French-Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah, who was first arrested in June 2019 and was serving a five-year sentence on national security charges vehemently denied by supporters, the French foreign ministry said.

Published: 11 February 2023 09:21 CET
Tehran
A foreign ministry statement said France "welcomed" the release. Photo by Arman Taherian on Unsplash

A foreign ministry statement said France “welcomed” the release, saying she had been “unjustly detained” in Tehran’s Evin prison.

A source close to her, who asked not to be named, earlier told AFP that Adelkhah had been freed from Evin but added it was not immediately clear if she would be able to leave her home and return to France.

The foreign ministry statement added: “It is essential that Mrs Fariba Adelkhah can regain all of her freedoms, including that of returning to France if she wishes.”

Up until Adelkhah’s release, seven French citizens were being held by Iran, according to the French foreign ministry.

They are among two dozen foreign nationals campaigners say Iran has jailed in a strategy of hostage-taking to extract concessions from the West.

Last month Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna had demanded the “immediate release of the seven French hostages arbitrarily detained” by Tehran in telephone talks with her Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iran had erupted into protests in September, following the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic republic’s strict dress rules.

The ensuing crackdown further limited diplomatic contacts between Iran and the West and the scope for agreeing releases of prisoners.

Releases from Evin

Adelkhah’s release came a day after Iran freed a total of seven women from Even prison.

They included campaigner Saba Kordafshari, held since 2019 after she campaigned against the obligatory hijab for women, and prominent photographer.

Alieh Motalebzadeh whose latest stint in jail began in April last year.

On Friday, Iran also released Farhad Meysami, a doctor and human rights campaigner who had been refusing food for several weeks over the authorities’ response to the protests, his lawyer said.

Images of his emaciated body while on hunger strike had caused international concern.

Motalebzadeh wrote on Twitter that Adelkhah was among half a dozen more prisoners released on Friday.

A picture also circulated on social media of a smiling Adelkhah in a car apparently being driven away from prison.

It was not clear if the releases were linked to an announcement by the office of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that he had agreed to pardon a large number of convicts, including those detained over the protests.

Rights activists have urged scepticism over the announcements, noting that many prominent figures remain in jail and activists continue to be arrested.

A specialist in Shiite Islam and a research director at Sciences Po university in Paris, Adelkhah was arrested in June 2019 along with her French colleague and partner Roland Marchal.

Marchal was released in March 2020 in an apparent prisoner swap after France released Iranian engineer Jallal Rohollahnejad, who faced extradition to the United States over accusations he had violated US sanctions against Iran.

Adelkhah was sentenced in May 2020 to five years in prison for conspiring against national security, accusations her supporters have always denounced as absurd.

She was allowed home in Tehran in October 2020 with an electronic bracelet but was then returned to jail on January 2022.

UKRAINE

Russia journalist who made TV protest describes escape to France

The Russian journalist who grabbed the world's attention last year when she protested against the war in Ukraine on live television, has spoken out about her "extraordinary" escape to France.

Published: 10 February 2023 15:05 CET
Russia journalist who made TV protest describes escape to France

Marina Ovsyannikova, who was facing 10 years in prison, fled Russia in October just before being sentenced.

The former editor at Channel One made global headlines in March when she barged onto the set of its flagship Vremya (Time) evening news, holding a poster reading “No War”.

She was assisted in her escape by the France-based Reporters Without Borders, using seven different vehicles and walking across the border into a forest at night.

“We had to navigate by the stars and it was a real challenge,” she told a press conference at the RSF headquarters in Paris.

“We were hiding from the lights of border guards and tractors that were circulating but we finally succeeded and reached the border.”

The 44-year-old mother of two, who had been under house arrest and had to cut through an electronic bracelet during her escape, said she had been reluctant to leave Russia.

“It was still my country, even if war criminals have taken power, but they didn’t give me a choice – it was either prison or emigration,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron had offered Ovsyannikova asylum a day after her TV protest and she is now living between various safe houses in France with her daughter.

“Of course I fear for my life. Each time I speak to my friends in Russia, they say ‘What do you prefer – Novichok, pollonium or a car crash?'” she said, referring to different assassination methods allegedly used by Russian security services.

Ovsyannikova said she had faced a very difficult childhood – her family home in Chechnya destroyed during an earlier war there – and that this had motivated her to protest against the invasion of Ukraine.

“I was right in the middle of the bubble of propaganda,” she said. “I searched for a way to pierce this bubble.

Ovsyannikova faced criticism from some quarters for having supported state propaganda for years before her protest.

She admitted she was knowingly complicit for years but buried her head in the sand, “taking refuge in daily life of friends and family” and was only shaken into action by the “enormous shock” of the war.

She moved to Germany after her initial protest on TV but returned after three months and held a one-woman protest near the Kremlin, holding a poster that read “Putin is a murderer” which led to her arrest.

The head of RSF, Christophe Deloire, said she had contacted them shortly before deciding to run.

“It was an extraordinary escape,” he said. “Her evasion makes one think of the most famous escapes across the Berlin Wall.”

Ovsyannikova said she lives in the hope of one day seeing Russia’s leaders face a war crimes tribunal in The Hague.

“I think this regime is living its last days but I don’t know how long this war and regime will last.

“But it must end with a total victory for Ukraine or there won’t be any future for Russia,” she said.

