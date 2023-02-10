For members
STRIKES
What to expect on Saturday’s ‘day of action’ from French unions
February 11th has been designated a 'day of action' by French unions in their ongoing battle against pension reform plans - from strikes to demos, here's what to expect on Saturday.
Published: 10 February 2023 10:40 CET
A protester holds a placard reading "Retirement before arthritis" during a demonstration against pensions reform (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)
BREXIT
From ferries to Eurostar: How Brexit has hit travel between France and the UK
The effects of the UK's exit from the EU continue to be felt on travel between France and the UK, two years on from the end of the Brexit transition period - and it's likely there is worse to come.
Published: 9 February 2023 16:41 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments