Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

STRIKES

What to expect on Saturday’s ‘day of action’ from French unions

February 11th has been designated a 'day of action' by French unions in their ongoing battle against pension reform plans - from strikes to demos, here's what to expect on Saturday.

Published: 10 February 2023 10:40 CET
What to expect on Saturday's 'day of action' from French unions
A protester holds a placard reading "Retirement before arthritis" during a demonstration against pensions reform (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)

The next ‘mass mobilisation’ in the ongoing battle against pension reform is scheduled for Saturday, February 11th, and will be followed by one on Thursday, February 16th and another on Tuesday, March 7th.

Saturday’s action will be slightly different – as several unions have set their focus on building up crowds at demos, rather than encouraging significant strike action. 

READ MORE: Why Saturday could be the ‘decider’ in France’s pension strikes

Saturday’s event falls during school holidays for some areas, and multiple unions representing transport workers say they do not want to disrupt families’ travel plans.

We will update this story as new information is released.

5 minutes to understand French pension reform

Trains

Most of the rail union have called on workers to take part in the numerous marches and demos around the country, rather than going on strike. 

Fabien Villedieu, a union representative for SUD-Rail told BFMTV that “the goal is to have people at the demonstrations, so we will not call for a strike. We want there to be a tidal wave of people present at Saturday’s rallies”. 

SNCF, the national rail operator for France, has so far not listed any expected disruptions to services on Saturday on its website.

City public transport

Paris public transport network, the RATP, told Le Figaro on Thursday that they did not “expect any significant impacts on their network” due to possible strike action on Saturday. The representative from RATP went on to tell the French daily that they expected services – from metros, the RER system, buses, and trams – to run normally.

Services operated by SNCF, such as certain lines on the Transilien, as well as the RER C, D, and E are also expected to run normally on Sunday, as unions have not called on national rail workers to walk out.

On Friday morning, Lyon’s public transport authority, TCL, had not posted any information regarding possible strike-related delays or cancellations for Saturday. 

Marseille’s public transport authority, the RTM, said on their website on Friday that services would run “quasi-normally” on Saturday, with some minor delays on certain networks. You can find updated information here.

Air travel

According to French news source, Le Point, it was not yet clear yet as of Friday morning whether any strike action would impact the airline sector on Saturday. During previous mobilisations, French Civil Aviation Authorities (the DGAC) asked airlines to cancel 20 percent of flights at the Paris-Orly airport.

Based on reporting by Le Point, the DGAC could still cancel some flights on Saturday, though this would likely be limited to a maximum of 10 to 20 percent of flights operating out of either Paris-Orly or Roissy Charles de Gaulle.

Petrol stations

Oil refinery workers walked out earlier this week in a 72-hour strike. Union representatives for refinery workers had previously indicated that they would be meeting on Thursday to discuss future steps.

So far, actions by oil refinery workers have not led to any petrol shortages in stations.

READ MORE: Calendar: The latest French pension strike dates to remember

Power cuts

Unions representing workers in the energy sector, such as CGT-FNME and FNIC-CGT, decided to continue strike action into February 8th after Tuesday’s day of mobilisation, in lieu of calling on workers to walk out on Saturday. As a result, strike action on behalf of workers in the energy sector on Saturday remained unlikely on Friday.

Demos

Marches and demos will take place in towns and cities around France and unions are focusing their efforts on ensuring a big turnout. 

French interior ministry authorities say they expect to see “between 500,000 and 700,000 people mobilise throughout the country, including 90,000 to 120,000 in Paris”.

The demonstration in Paris will start at 1pm at the Place de la République and it will walk toward the the Place de la Nation, arriving around 7pm.

In Nice, authorities do not expect the demonstration to impact the city’s famous Carnival, which began on Friday. Nice-Matin reported that mobilisation will leave from Place Garibaldi around 11am. Local authorities told BFM Nice- Côte d’Azur that protest organisers were asked to take into account the Carnival festivities.

Manual widget for ML (class=”ml-manual-widget-container”)

In Lyon, the procession will begin at 2pm from the Brotteaux and it will walk toward the Gratte-Ciel.

Numerous other demos will take place in smaller towns around the country. 

Some skirmishes between police and protesters were recorded at the February 7th demos specifically in Nantes, Paris and Rennes, which involved police using tear gas against protesters, according to AFP.

What’s next?

Unions have called for future days of nationwide action on Thursday, February 16th and Tuesday, March 7th.

It’s likely that more strikes will be announced, you can keep up to date with all strike related news HERE.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BREXIT

From ferries to Eurostar: How Brexit has hit travel between France and the UK

The effects of the UK's exit from the EU continue to be felt on travel between France and the UK, two years on from the end of the Brexit transition period - and it's likely there is worse to come.

Published: 9 February 2023 16:41 CET
From ferries to Eurostar: How Brexit has hit travel between France and the UK

When it comes passenger travel between France and the UK, there have been three main changes since the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1st 2020; stricter and more time-consuming border checks, passport stamping for non-residents and a passport requirement for French/EU citizens.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

And these changes have also had a knock-on effect on the transport services and links between France and the UK.

The UK was never part of the Schengen zone, so passport checks happened at the UK-France border even pre-Brexit, but there are now extra rules in place.

For Brits coming into France who do not have a French visa or residency card, their passports must now be stamped in order to enforce the ’90-day rule’ – pre Brexit there was no limit on how long people can spend here. Passport stamping is more time-consuming than simply having to check a passport and this – combined with other extra checks such as pet passports or goods imports – mean that crossing a border point is now a more time-consuming process.

French or EU citizens wishing to enter the UK now need a passport – previously an ID card was sufficient. Because the ID card issued to all French citizens is enough to travel around the whole of the EU, only around half of French people have a passport. 

The Covid pandemic coincided with the end of the Brexit transition period, so it’s not always easy to pick apart the effects of each event, but here is what transport bosses say about the impact of Brexit on services.

Eurostar

The Eurostar is in trouble, and the company CEO says two things are to blame; Brexit and the pandemic.

In a revealing written statement to British MPs last year, former Eurostar CEO Jacques Damas said that peak capacity at both London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord was 30 percent less than it was pre-Brexit, because of the increased infrastructure needed to check and stamp the passports of travellers.

He said: “Even with all booths manned, St Pancras can only process a maximum of 1,500 passengers per hour, against 2,200 in 2019.

“It is only the fact that Eurostar has capacity-limited trains and significantly reduced its timetable from 2019 levels, that we are not seeing daily queues in the centre of London similar to those experienced in the Channel ports.

“This situation has obvious commercial consequences and is not sustainable in the mid to long-term.”

The main effect on passengers is twofold – fewer services and higher prices in order to keep the company afloat.

As anyone who has travelled on the service will know, check-in spaces at both London and Paris are quite limited, and Damas says that in order to prevent huge queues the trains will have to keep running at a limited capacity.

Several services have also been cut – including the direct route to Disneyland Paris, special ski trains and stops at Ashford in the UK – as the company battles to stay afloat, its woes compounded by huge commercial loans it was forced to take out to stay afloat during the pandemic. 

Damas’s successor as CEO at Eurostar Gwendoline Cazenave also revealed that peak time morning services between Paris and London are forced to operate with hundreds of empty seats due to the post-Brexit processing times meaning border control cannot process passengers quickly enough.

“The pity is we cannot offer enough seats because of these station bottlenecks,” Cazenave said.

Manual widget for ML (class=”ml-manual-widget-container”)

Chief commercial officer, François Le Doze admitted the caps on seat numbers were pushing prices up.

As well as higher prices Brexit also meant passengers are advised to arrive much earlier at either St Pancras or Gare du Nord – 90 minutes before departure – compared to 2019 when 30 minutes was usually enough. 

Channel ferry ports

Just as the Eurostar operators are finding, the extra passport control checks are simply taking more time, and at peak times this means queues. 

The UK-France border is unique in Europe, in that British and French border officials work together in the ports of Dover and Folkestone, as well as at London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord stations.

This arrangement – due to the Le Touquet agreement – means that if you’re boarding a ferry in Dover your passport will be checked twice, first by British officials and then by French, but when you arrive into Calais you will simply drive off. The same applies in reverse.

This makes traffic more fluid on arrival, but the double passport checks can see long queues at check-in. The start of the summer season in 2022 (the first time that traffic returned to normal after the pandemic) saw queues of more than six hours at Dover. Many were quick to blame French officials for arriving late for work, but longer check-in times means that any delay can quickly escalate. 

At peak times passengers at Dover have been told to allow for up to two hours to complete all checks before departure.

Eurotunnel trains

As mentioned above the longer processing times at passport control have also affected the Eurotunnel shuttle service between Calais and Folkestone. It now takes drivers longer to pass through the processing checks given the extra post-Brexit passport checks.

Folkestone’s Channel Tunnel port was also labelled “the hotspot of holiday hell” in July 2022 when it was hit by the same kind of travel chaos and mammoth delays as the nearby ferry port at Dover.

Channel island ferries  

Travel between the UK and Channel islands has been unaffected by Brexit since the islands are UK crown dependancies, but travel between France and the islands (a distance of around 60km) now requires a passport.

Local authorities in the French département of Manche say that visitor numbers from France to the islands have halved since Brexit, and blame the requirement for a passport, which many of their usual passengers do not have.

Prior to 2019, boats going to and from the French mainland carried at least 110,000 people per year. In 2022, only 40,000 passengers made the journey, Olivier Normand, the sales manager of Manche Îles Express, told Actu France.

The local ferry service is subsidised by Manche authorities, who say it is now losing so much money that they cannot continue to fund it, and may have to axe the line altogether if a solution is not found by the summer. 

Flights 

Flights have been the least affected by the post-Brexit changes, largely because airports already had lengthy and time-consuming check-in and security processes in place, and having to check in several hours before your flight time was normal.

School trips

The UK used to be a major destination for school trips by French groups, particularly schools in northern France which could make a day trip to the UK.

However the passport requirement makes things much more difficult for schools, since many of their pupils won’t have a passport. Visa rules also means that any child in the class who is not a French citizen may require a visa in order to visit. The extra paperwork has proved too much of a burden to many teachers, who have stopped UK trips altogether.

More problems to come?

Usually you would expect things to get better as everyone gets used to new systems, but several transport bosses have sounded the alarm about new systems due to come into effect later this year. 

These are two changes to how the EU polices its external borders – which since Brexit includes the UK-France border – known as EES and ETIAS.

You can read the full details HERE – but they include the introduction of a one-off €7 visa for tourists and biometric checks at the border. 

Just like the changes already in place, they will simply be more complicated and time-consuming at the border – and Channel port bosses are particularly worried because the process does not appear to be designed with car passengers in mind.

The boss of the Port of Dover told The Local that he fears “queues throughout Kent” when the first part of the process – EES – comes into effect. This was due to start in May, but has now been pushed back to later in 2023. 

SHOW COMMENTS