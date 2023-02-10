For members
Reader question: Will the new property tax declaration mean bigger bills?
People who own property in France face a new task this year - the property tax declaration. But does this mean an increase in their tax bills?
Published: 10 February 2023 13:41 CET
5 top tips for dealing with the French tax office
Dealing with complicated tax paperwork is no-one's favourite task, but doing it in a different tax system and another language is a whole new level of challenge. Here are some handy tips for dealing with the French tax office.
Published: 10 February 2023 12:31 CET
