LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: How to speak ‘pure’ French and what to expect when dating in France

From the so-called guardians of the French language to learning the right lingo for dating and an age-old battle over what a pastries, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 10 February 2023 09:40 CET
La Belle Vie: How to speak 'pure' French and what to expect when dating in France
Roses laid near Notre-Dame-de Paris Cathedral (Photo by ludovic MARIN / AFP)

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

This week, France’s famed ‘language guardian’ – the Académie Française – will induct a new member, and for the first time it will be someone who has never published in French. Peruvian novelist and winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, Mario Vargas Llosa, has written throughout his career in Spanish. 

If you have never heard of France’s Académie Française, you may have heard of some of the language-related controversies they’ve waded into over the years. They were established under King Louis XIII in 1635, and the Académie seeks to guard “pure” French, which recently has focused a lot on protecting it from English. From protesting the use of English-sounding brand names, like the budget trainline Ouigo (pronounded “We Go”), there are plenty of fascinating parts of the Académie Française…like the fact that members are known as ‘the Immortals’.

Swords, immortality and wifi: Five things to know about the Academie française

While many members of the Académie would have you believe that France is one of the world’s most beautiful and romantic languages on Earth, there are certainly some parts of it that are less elegant. This the language that you will hear at the airport next to someone who just missed their connecting flight, biking through Paris during rush hour, or during a sporting event when things are not going too well for Les Bleus

As a foreigner, it can be tricky to judge just how offensive certain French swear words are though. While you might be tempted to test some of these words and phrases out, you should probably take some time to determine just how vulgar they really are.

What’s the worst possible insult you can use in French?

Even though the French love to curse, the French language has somehow maintained the stereotype of being the “language of love” over the years. This trope goes beyond just language – plenty of people buy into the idea that French people themselves are romantic, charming, seductive and just downright sexy.

While most people are aware that no label or stereotype can accurately describe an entire nation made up of unique individuals, The Local wanted to explore where this idea came from in the first place and how it has stuck around for so long.

Where does the ‘romantic, sexy French’ stereotype come from?

As Valentine’s Day rolls around, many people dream of coming to Paris and going on the ‘classic French date’ (which they assume will involve a charming restaurant, candles, Champagne, maybe some soft tunes in the background).

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but this is not always the case. The reality is that dating in France is like dating in a lot of other countries – even if the romantic comedies might have you believing otherwise.

‘Frenchmen aren’t that great in bed’ – Five French dating myths exploded 

Just because dating in France might not be as ideal as the films make it out to be does not mean it isn’t worthwhile. In these modern times, it is a lot easier too: French people happen to also be fans of dating apps.

Even if you are just visiting for a few days and want to have a fun night out, you can always download an app and see if anyone is looking to meet up.

Here are some tips to help you out.

From ONS to JTM: How to tackle online dating in France

Finally, as Valentine’s Day makes everyone crave chocolate just a little more than usual, one of the best ways to satisfy that urge is by heading straight into your nearest boulangerie.

You can order a chocolate filled croissant, but beware. In some parts of the country people will fervently defend this pastry as a chocolatine. For others, it is to be called a pain au chocolat – plain and simple. This battle has been raging for centuries and even the story of how the two names evolved is heavily disputed. One thing is for certain though, it will be a tasty treat.

Daily dilemmas: Is it a pain au chocolat or a chocolatine?

LA BELLE VIE

La Belle Vie: France’s favourite hero, French wealth and how to use ‘oh là là’

From France's favourite comic book character to a holiday all about crêpes and how to express shock in French, this week's La Belle Vie newsletter offers you an essential starting point for eating, talking, drinking and living like a French person.

Published: 3 February 2023 08:38 CET
La Belle Vie: France's favourite hero, French wealth and how to use 'oh là là'

La Belle Vie is our regular look at the real culture of France – from language to cuisine, manners to films.

Between cold weather, grey skies, and holidays being far and few between, February is the winter month that tempts me the most to stay within the warmth of my apartment and avoid venturing outdoors. If I’m able to convince myself to do anything, it’s usually to head to the movie theatre (where it is also warm). Both the Academy Awards and the French Oscar’s – the César’s – often take place in mid-to-late February, so it can be a great time to catch up on the films that have been nominated.

This week, France’s favourite Gaullish hero, Asterix, hit the box offices for the fifth time, and this version features stars of French cinema like Marion Cotillard and Vincent Cassel. Before you reserve your tickets to see what all the buzz is about, here are the five things you should know about the hit series that both the young and the old in France adore.

Asterix: Five things to know about France’s favourite character

Even though I mentioned above that holidays are far and few between in February, that is not entirely true. We have Valentine’s Day to look forward to, of course, but before that, France has a special day that is basically dedicated to delicious crêpes.

The holiday is called La Chandeleur and is a day of superstition and snacking. According to tradition, if one could carry a Chandeleur candle all the way home from church without it going out, then they would be able to stay alive that year. These days, you probably will not stumble upon many people trying to walk candles home from church, but you will find them eating crêpes, a part of the festivities that finds its origins in Rome, not France. 

La Chandeleur: The day the French get superstitious and go crazy over crepes

When preparing your tasty crêpes, you might consider drizzling some caramel au buerre salé (salted butter caramel) from Brittany over top. This is my favourite topping for crêpes – it might sound very simple, but I promise it is delicious. The most important part of the formula, however, is making sure that you buy your salted butter caramel from a marché in Brittany – that is how you can ensure the best quality.

France has plenty of other ways to mark quality and region of origin when it comes to food and drink. When buying a bottle of French wine, you might see it described as cru or AOC. When going to buy your bread at the bakery, you might find yourself choosing between a boulengerie ‘artisanale‘ or one with the label ‘boulanger de France‘.

There are many different labels when it comes to shopping in France, and sometimes they do not necessarily mean that the product will taste any better than the one without the special label. Here is how you can keep track of them.

Bio, artisan and red label: What do French food and drink labels really mean?

Regardless of whether you pay attention to France’s labelling system, you can be pretty sure that the food bought at your local marché will be fresh. I’ve even found that shopping at the marché can be more affordable than going to supermarkets – depending on the product.

Maybe that explains how the French are able to save money, though you might be surprised by how wealthy the French actually are. In a country where talking about money can be seen as taboo, recent data just came out from France’s national statistics agency to help give a glimpse of average net wealth in France. 

Calculator: How rich are the French?

The amount may have surprised you – either in the sense that you expected it to be lower or in the sense that you expected it to be higher. Regardless, if you are looking to express that shock, you could start with a classic “oh là là“. 

The use of oh là là is a French cliché that is actually true – but its meaning is pretty different to how we use it in English.

Oh là là can be either a good or a bad surprise while its stronger cousin oh là là là là là là (always 6) is usually bad. You probably heard this a lot during the World Cup from the sports commentators when France lost to Argentina.

11 ways to express shock or surprise in French

Besides oh là là, English speakers, even those who have little experience with the French language, will also know another French expression: voilà.

This is another one of those expressions where we anglophones use it differently than the French do. An English-speaker might say voilà to emphasise some spectacular action – imagine a waiter lifting the lid of a silver platter, announcing “Voilà“, to unveil an exquisite dish. 

But in France, although it can be used in this sense, it’s far more commonplace and has a plenty of other more mundane uses. 

How the French really use ‘voilà’

