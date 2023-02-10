French Word of the Day: Téléréalité

Why do I need to know téléréalité?

Because this could be your favourite genre of television show.

What does it mean?

Téléréalité – roughly pronounced tell-ay-ray-ah-lee-tay – is one of an increasing number of French words that begin with the prefix “télé”. In most cases, this prefix is used to describe something being done online or at a distance – for example, télétravail means work from home or télémédicine means online medical consultations.

In this case, however, the “télé” part of téléréalité actually means télévision, because this is the French word for reality TV. Keep in mind that some people write téléréalité as “télé-réalité”.

You might hear this word used by politicians chastising the behaviour of others by telling them ‘this is not reality TV’ (Ce n’est pas une téléréalité) or you might just hear your friend talking about the latest episode of Koh-Lanta, the French version of Survivor.

Like across much of the world, reality television can be stereotyped as being low-brow, but it has grown in popularity in France. A recent study by the media “20 Minutes” found that nearly a third of 18-30 year-olds watch reality TV shows.

Be careful not to refer to reality television as “le reality show” in French, because this actually designates a different type of television program, a ‘fly on the wall documentary’ more akin to the American show COPS or “La Nuit des Héros” in France.

Use it like this

Quel est votre genre de télé préféré ? Moi, j’aime la téléréalité. – What is your favourite TV genre? As for me, I love reality TV.

La meilleure émission de téléréalité en France est Koh-Lanta. Elle est bien meilleure que la version anglaise de Survivor. – The best reality TV show in France is Koh-Lanta. It is way better than the English version of Survivor.