For members
FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY
French Word of the Day: Téléréalité
This French word is one of few beginning with the prefix télé that actually invokes a television.
Published: 10 February 2023 11:00 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
This French word is one of few beginning with the prefix télé that actually invokes a television.
This French word is being used more and more as the country modernises.
So this website can function correctly please whitelist The Local with your adblocker, antivirus software or browser add on.
Please visit the help centre for more information
Member comments