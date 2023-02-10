Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Téléréalité

This French word is one of few beginning with the prefix télé that actually invokes a television.

Published: 10 February 2023 11:00 CET
French Word of the Day: Téléréalité
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know téléréalité?

Because this could be your favourite genre of television show.

What does it mean?

Téléréalité roughly pronounced tell-ay-ray-ah-lee-tay – is one of an increasing number of French words that begin with the prefix “télé”. In most cases, this prefix is used to describe something being done online or at a distance – for example, télétravail means work from home or télémédicine means online medical consultations. 

In this case, however, the “télé” part of téléréalité actually means télévision, because this is the French word for reality TV. Keep in mind that some people write téléréalité as “télé-réalité”.

You might hear this word used by politicians chastising the behaviour of others by telling them ‘this is not reality TV’ (Ce n’est pas une téléréalité) or you might just hear your friend talking about the latest episode of Koh-Lanta, the French version of Survivor.

Like across much of the world, reality television can be stereotyped as being low-brow, but it has grown in popularity in France. A recent study by the media “20 Minutes” found that nearly a third of 18-30 year-olds watch reality TV shows.

Be careful not to refer to reality television as “le reality show” in French, because this actually designates a different type of television program, a ‘fly on the wall documentary’ more akin to the American show COPS or “La Nuit des Héros” in France.

Use it like this

Quel est votre genre de télé préféré ? Moi, j’aime la téléréalité. – What is your favourite TV genre? As for me, I love reality TV.

La meilleure émission de téléréalité en France est Koh-Lanta. Elle est bien meilleure que la version anglaise de Survivor. – The best reality TV show in France is Koh-Lanta. It is way better than the English version of Survivor.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Dématérialisé

This French word is being used more and more as the country modernises.

Published: 9 February 2023 12:42 CET
French Word of the Day: Dématérialisé

Why do I need to know dématérialisé?

Because this can describe plenty of things you’ll need for life in France, from administrative processes to train tickets.

What does it mean?

Dématérialisé roughly pronounced day-mah-tehr-ee-ahl-ee-zay – translates precisely to ‘dematerialised’ in English. The English translation of dématérialisé might evoke thoughts of teleportation, science fiction or magic but in French it actually refers to the internet. 

For example, you might see a French news article referencing how the transport minister wants to make a certain ticket dématérialisé – this means that instead of selling a paper ticket, an e-ticket or app would instead be offered.

Dématérialisé also has to do with putting procedures that once took place in person online. When going to fill out a new visa application, you might find that instead of having to fill out paper forms, the whole process has moved to a dedicated online portal. The French would refer to this as dématérialisé. 

Use it like this

Cette nouvelle procédure, dématérialisée, permettra aux personnes de soumettre leurs formulaires en ligne sans jamais avoir à se déplacer en personne. – This new online procedure will allow people to submit their forms online without ever having to make an in-person appointment.

Certaines personnes pensent que les billets de train ne devraient pas être dématérialisés car cela peut être difficile à comprendre pour les personnes âgées. – Some people think that train tickets should not be digitised because it can be difficult for the elderly to understand.

SHOW COMMENTS