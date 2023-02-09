PODCAST: Are the French ‘ungrateful teenagers’, crunch day for strikes and tourist sites to avoid

Host Ben McPartland is joined by the ‘three musketeers’ of The Local France; editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield.

The news is of course still dominated by strikes, so we’re looking at what happens next and when we can expect the disruption to ease.

It’s a perennial topic, but one that has reared its head again during the pension protests; how do the French really feel about their ‘big state’ system of government? When the State is involved in every aspect of your life from birth to death via healthcare, energy bills and even train tickers what does that mean for the relationship between citizen and government? Is it really fair to label the French as recalcitrant teenagers lashing out against the ‘parental’ state?

We reveal why the seemingly illogical French school holiday ‘zones’ are actually the result of a well-thought out plan, discuss why the family of ex president Charles de Gaulle is in the news again and the French beauty spots ‘to avoid’.

