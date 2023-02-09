Read news from:
PODCAST: Are the French ‘ungrateful teenagers’, crunch day for strikes and tourist sites to avoid

The Talking France podcast is back looking at all the latest news in France from strikes to tourism restrictions, as well as asking the big questions; do French 'holiday zones' make any sense at all? And are the French really 'stroppy teenagers' in relation to the State?

Published: 9 February 2023 08:09 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by the ‘three musketeers’ of The Local France; editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and politics expert John Lichfield.

The news is of course still dominated by strikes, so we’re looking at what happens next and when we can expect the disruption to ease.

You can find Talking France on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download HERE or listen on the link below.

It’s a perennial topic, but one that has reared its head again during the pension protests; how do the French really feel about their ‘big state’ system of government? When the State is involved in every aspect of your life from birth to death via healthcare, energy bills and even train tickers what does that mean for the relationship between citizen and government? Is it really fair to label the French as recalcitrant teenagers lashing out against the ‘parental’ state?

We reveal why the seemingly illogical French school holiday ‘zones’ are actually the result of a well-thought out plan, discuss why the family of ex president Charles de Gaulle is in the news again and the French beauty spots ‘to avoid’.

You can find all our past episodes of The Local France HERE, and if you like what you hear don’t forget to share with your friends, family and loved-ones, or leave us a review on the platform you listen on.

PODCAST: Pension strikes to intensify, Vendée rebels and the myth of the ‘sexy French’

The Talking France podcast is back looking at two enduring stereotypes about the French - rudeness and sexy charm - as well as the latest on the pension strikes, the theme park that's causing a political row and how French pensions work for foreigners.

Published: 2 February 2023 07:37 CET
Updated: 4 February 2023 08:27 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, politics expert John Lichfield and historian Emile Chabal to talk all things France and French related.

France is a country that lends itself to stereotypes and one of the most pervasive is of the French themselves as romantic, seductive and sexy – but where does this actually come from?

Emile Chabal, reader in history at the University of Edinburgh and an expert in European political thought of the 20th century, told us: “A combination of French cinema in the 20th century, French music, prominent women in French intellectual life like Simone de Beauvoir – all of these different figures add up to create an idea of France that is particularly open and free, especially in the domain of love and sex. But it’s an image that’s wrong in many ways.”

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

On the subject of both very attractive French people and enduring clichés – this week actress Eva Green blamed “my Frenchness coming out” when she was caught being extremely rude about her colleagues. But are the French actually rude? Or is it just a big misunderstanding with foreigners?

We are of course looking at the latest from the pensions battle, with the help of our politics expert John Lichfield, who told us: “I think in the end the unions are going to have to play hardball because Macron is playing hardball and if they do that they risk losing public support. So it’s a bit of a game of chess that is going on, but I think in the end the numbers on the streets – impressive as they are – cannot win this alone.”

Articles linked to podcast:

And we’re travelling to the west of France to a controversial theme park, examining how French pensions work for foreigners and talking about our favourite French noises. 

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, or on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts. 

