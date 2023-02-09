Read news from:
From ferries to Eurostar: How Brexit has hit travel between France and the UK

The effects of the UK's exit from the EU continue to be felt on travel between France and the UK, two years on from the end of the Brexit transition period - and it's likely there is worse to come.

Published: 9 February 2023 16:41 CET
Photo by ERIC PIERMONT / AFP

When it comes passenger travel between France and the UK, there have been three main changes since the end of the Brexit transition period on January 1st 2020; stricter and more time-consuming border checks, passport stamping for non-residents and a passport requirement for French/EU citizens.

Travel to France: What has changed since Brexit?

And these changes have also had a knock-on effect on the transport services and links between France and the UK.

The UK was never part of the Schengen zone, so passport checks happened at the UK-France border even pre-Brexit, but there are now extra rules in place.

For Brits coming into France who do not have a French visa or residency card, their passports must now be stamped in order to enforce the ’90-day rule’ – pre Brexit there was no limit on how long people can spend here. Passport stamping is more time-consuming than simply having to check a passport and this – combined with other extra checks such as pet passports or goods imports – mean that crossing a border point is now a more time-consuming process.

French or EU citizens wishing to enter the UK now need a passport – previously an ID card was sufficient. Because the ID card issued to all French citizens is enough to travel around the whole of the EU, only around half of French people have a passport. 

The Covid pandemic coincided with the end of the Brexit transition period, so it’s not always easy to pick apart the effects of each event, but here is what transport bosses say about the impact of Brexit on services.

Eurostar

The Eurostar is in trouble, and the company CEO says two things are to blame; Brexit and the pandemic.

In a revealing written statement to British MPs last year, former Eurostar CEO Jacques Damas said that peak capacity at both London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord was 30 percent less than it was pre-Brexit, because of the increased infrastructure needed to check and stamp the passports of travellers.

He said: “Even with all booths manned, St Pancras can only process a maximum of 1,500 passengers per hour, against 2,200 in 2019.

“It is only the fact that Eurostar has capacity-limited trains and significantly reduced its timetable from 2019 levels, that we are not seeing daily queues in the centre of London similar to those experienced in the Channel ports.

“This situation has obvious commercial consequences and is not sustainable in the mid to long-term.”

The main effect on passengers is twofold – fewer services and higher prices in order to keep the company afloat.

As anyone who has travelled on the service will know, check-in spaces at both London and Paris are quite limited, and Damas says that in order to prevent huge queues the trains will have to keep running at a limited capacity.

Several services have also been cut – including the direct route to Disneyland Paris, special ski trains and stops at Ashford in the UK – as the company battles to stay afloat, its woes compounded by huge commercial loans it was forced to take out to stay afloat during the pandemic. 

Damas’s successor as CEO at Eurostar Gwendoline Cazenave also revealed that peak time morning services between Paris and London are forced to operate with hundreds of empty seats due to the post-Brexit processing times meaning border control cannot process passengers quickly enough.

“The pity is we cannot offer enough seats because of these station bottlenecks,” Cazenave said.

Chief commercial officer, François Le Doze admitted the caps on seat numbers were pushing prices up.

As well as higher prices Brexit also meant passengers are advised to arrive much earlier at either St Pancras or Gare du Nord – 90 minutes before departure – compared to 2019 when 30 minutes was usually enough. 

Channel ferry ports

Just as the Eurostar operators are finding, the extra passport control checks are simply taking more time, and at peak times this means queues. 

The UK-France border is unique in Europe, in that British and French border officials work together in the ports of Dover and Folkestone, as well as at London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord stations.

This arrangement – due to the Le Touquet agreement – means that if you’re boarding a ferry in Dover your passport will be checked twice, first by British officials and then by French, but when you arrive into Calais you will simply drive off. The same applies in reverse.

This makes traffic more fluid on arrival, but the double passport checks can see long queues at check-in. The start of the summer season in 2022 (the first time that traffic returned to normal after the pandemic) saw queues of more than six hours at Dover. Many were quick to blame French officials for arriving late for work, but longer check-in times means that any delay can quickly escalate. 

At peak times passengers at Dover have been told to allow for up to two hours to complete all checks before departure.

Eurotunnel trains

As mentioned above the longer processing times at passport control have also affected the Eurotunnel shuttle service between Calais and Folkestone. It now takes drivers longer to pass through the processing checks given the extra post-Brexit passport checks.

Folkestone’s Channel Tunnel port was also labelled “the hotspot of holiday hell” in July 2022 when it was hit by the same kind of travel chaos and mammoth delays as the nearby ferry port at Dover.

Channel island ferries  

Travel between the UK and Channel islands has been unaffected by Brexit since the islands are UK crown dependancies, but travel between France and the islands (a distance of around 60km) now requires a passport.

Local authorities in the French département of Manche say that visitor numbers from France to the islands have halved since Brexit, and blame the requirement for a passport, which many of their usual passengers do not have.

Prior to 2019, boats going to and from the French mainland carried at least 110,000 people per year. In 2022, only 40,000 passengers made the journey, Olivier Normand, the sales manager of Manche Îles Express, told Actu France.

The local ferry service is subsidised by Manche authorities, who say it is now losing so much money that they cannot continue to fund it, and may have to axe the line altogether if a solution is not found by the summer. 

Flights 

Flights have been the least affected by the post-Brexit changes, largely because airports already had lengthy and time-consuming check-in and security processes in place, and having to check in several hours before your flight time was normal.

School trips

The UK used to be a major destination for school trips by French groups, particularly schools in northern France which could make a day trip to the UK.

However the passport requirement makes things much more difficult for schools, since many of their pupils won’t have a passport. Visa rules also means that any child in the class who is not a French citizen may require a visa in order to visit. The extra paperwork has proved too much of a burden to many teachers, who have stopped UK trips altogether.

More problems to come?

Usually you would expect things to get better as everyone gets used to new systems, but several transport bosses have sounded the alarm about new systems due to come into effect later this year. 

These are two changes to how the EU polices its external borders – which since Brexit includes the UK-France border – known as EES and ETIAS.

You can read the full details HERE – but they include the introduction of a one-off €7 visa for tourists and biometric checks at the border. 

Just like the changes already in place, they will simply be more complicated and time-consuming at the border – and Channel port bosses are particularly worried because the process does not appear to be designed with car passengers in mind.

The boss of the Port of Dover told The Local that he fears “queues throughout Kent” when the first part of the process – EES – comes into effect. This was due to start in May, but has now been pushed back to later in 2023. 

TRAVEL NEWS

French government announces plans for nationwide transport pass

Transport Minister Clément Beaune has announced a 'hackathon' with a single aim - to create a digital travel pass that can be used on all types of French public transport.

Published: 8 February 2023 16:42 CET
French government announces plans for nationwide transport pass

Beaune said on Wednesday that he hoped to develop a billet unique that can be used on long-distance SNCF trains, local transport services and city public transport such as the Paris and Marseille Metro.

But there’s a catch – it hasn’t been invented yet.

In an interview with 20 Minutes, Beaune said that he hopes the single ticket would “revolutionise the daily life of public transport users in France”.

What is the billet unique?

As we mentioned it doesn’t exist yet, so there are plenty of details as yet unconfirmed, but the plan as outline by Beaune would be to have a single travel pass that is compatible with all public transport system.

So for example users could use it on buses, trams and the Metro in Paris, get a train ticket to Marseille with the pass and then use it to get around Marseille via Metro or bus.

At present all French cities have their own transport operators, who all have different tickets, travel passes and apps which are not compatible with each other. For trains, users must buy tickets from SNCF (either on paper or via the SNCF Connect app).

Beaune’s proposal is to create a single pass or app that can be used anywhere, although individual apps/passes will remain in operation – one ring to rule them all, if you like.

Individual pricing for tickets would remain the responsibility of local authorities or SNCF. 

When will it be available? 

The objective is by 2025.

Beaune told news website 20 Minutes that previously he thought it would take “at least ten years to do this, but I’m convinced that within two years we can develop a single ticket to go everywhere in France”.

But it doesn’t exist yet?

No, it’s being developed as we speak.

Back in November, Beaune announced a “hackathon” – an event where people engage in rapid and collaborative computer science, typically in a short period of time like 24 or 48 hours – at the Cité des Sciences et Industrie in Paris. The event was set to run from February 7th to 8th.

The hackathon has one goal – innovating and designing the “transport ticket of the tomorrow” or the billet unique.

A jury at the hackathon will now select the best idea for producing a single-ticket compatible for travel across France. Over 70 different groups – from start-ups to individuals – participated in the event.

After the hackathon, the plans for the transport ticket will be taken to a government established working group whose job will be to “define the procedures for implementing a single transport ticket on a national scale,” according to French daily Le Parisien.

A ‘hackathon’ – does that mean it will be a digital ticket?

Baune said that an app would “obviously be the easiest, as E-tickets can be recognised and read everywhere”. 

READ MORE: How to find cheap train tickets in France

However, the minister did note that the single-ticket system would still need to be accessible to those less adapted to digital technology, particularly for the elderly.

Referencing Germany’s €49 ticket – intended to improve train travel across the country – Beaune mentioned that the ticket could also come in a paper version.

“We’re not starting from scratch,” the minister said, referencing the Navigo pass in the Paris region, and the Korrigo pass in Brittany.

READ MORE: When is Germany’s €49 ticket coming – and how long will it last?

Eventually, Beaune said that he hoped such a ticket might be available on a Europe-wide scale, pending initial success in France.

How much could it cost?

Pricing for transport tickets will be left to local authorities, as it is now. However the minister added that it may be possible for the common ticket itself to lead local authorities to offer the same rates over time.

