FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Word of the Day: Dématérialisé

This French word is being used more and more as the country modernises.

Published: 9 February 2023 12:42 CET
Photo: Annie Spratt/Unsplash/Nicolas Raymond

Why do I need to know dématérialisé?

Because this can describe plenty of things you’ll need for life in France, from administrative processes to train tickets.

What does it mean?

Dématérialisé roughly pronounced day-mah-tehr-ee-ahl-ee-zay – translates precisely to ‘dematerialised’ in English. The English translation of dématérialisé might evoke thoughts of teleportation, science fiction or magic but in French it actually refers to the internet. 

For example, you might see a French news article referencing how the transport minister wants to make a certain ticket dématérialisé – this means that instead of selling a paper ticket, an e-ticket or app would instead be offered.

Dématérialisé also has to do with putting procedures that once took place in person online. When going to fill out a new visa application, you might find that instead of having to fill out paper forms, the whole process has moved to a dedicated online portal. The French would refer to this as dématérialisé. 

Use it like this

Cette nouvelle procédure, dématérialisée, permettra aux personnes de soumettre leurs formulaires en ligne sans jamais avoir à se déplacer en personne. – This new online procedure will allow people to submit their forms online without ever having to make an in-person appointment.

Certaines personnes pensent que les billets de train ne devraient pas être dématérialisés car cela peut être difficile à comprendre pour les personnes âgées. – Some people think that train tickets should not be digitised because it can be difficult for the elderly to understand.

FRENCH WORD OF THE DAY

French Expression of the Day: C’est le box

This French expression has little to do with storage devices.

Published: 7 February 2023 12:38 CET
Why do I need to know c’est le box?

Because you might have described your adolescent bedroom this way.

What does it mean?

C’est le box roughly pronounced say luh box – comes from the longer expression c’est le boxon, and does not have to do with a container to store things. In reality, c’est le box means either literally or figuratively that something is a mess or disaster.

It is a synonym for the more commonly used French expression c’est le bordel

Both are slang terms that border on being vulgar, are originally references to brothels, and describe disorder or disarray.

The word boxon first appeared in the early 1800s in the form of bocson, which meant cabaret and later “house of tolerance”. Its origins are disputed, but over the past two centuries it has come to be synonymous with a “place of debauchery” and later messiness and disorder.

You can also say “Quel box!” or “Quel Boxon!” to mean “What a mess!” or “What a disaster!”

If you are looking for a less vulgar way to describe a mess, you could instead say “c’est le bazar”.

Use it like this

C’est quand la dernière fois que tu as nettoyé ta chambre ? C’est le box ici. – When was the last time you cleaned your room? It is a disaster in here.

Je ne suis pas la seule personne qui pense que c’est le boxon dans cette ville en ce moment. – I’m not the only person who thinks this city is a mess right now.

