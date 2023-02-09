French Word of the Day: Dématérialisé

Why do I need to know dématérialisé?

Because this can describe plenty of things you’ll need for life in France, from administrative processes to train tickets.

What does it mean?

Dématérialisé – roughly pronounced day-mah-tehr-ee-ahl-ee-zay – translates precisely to ‘dematerialised’ in English. The English translation of dématérialisé might evoke thoughts of teleportation, science fiction or magic but in French it actually refers to the internet.

For example, you might see a French news article referencing how the transport minister wants to make a certain ticket dématérialisé – this means that instead of selling a paper ticket, an e-ticket or app would instead be offered.

Dématérialisé also has to do with putting procedures that once took place in person online. When going to fill out a new visa application, you might find that instead of having to fill out paper forms, the whole process has moved to a dedicated online portal. The French would refer to this as dématérialisé.

Use it like this

Cette nouvelle procédure, dématérialisée, permettra aux personnes de soumettre leurs formulaires en ligne sans jamais avoir à se déplacer en personne. – This new online procedure will allow people to submit their forms online without ever having to make an in-person appointment.

Certaines personnes pensent que les billets de train ne devraient pas être dématérialisés car cela peut être difficile à comprendre pour les personnes âgées. – Some people think that train tickets should not be digitised because it can be difficult for the elderly to understand.