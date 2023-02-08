Read news from:
France's TotalEnergies posts record €19.5 billion net profit

France's TotalEnergies said Wednesday that high oil and gas prices bolstered its net profit to a record €19.5 billion ($20.5bn) in 2022 and announced higher dividend payments for shareholders.

Published: 8 February 2023
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 13, 2022, a fuel storage tank is pictured at the Total Energies refinery site, in Mardyck, North France. - Multinational oil giant TotalEnergies is under investigation since December 2021 for "misleading commercial practices", facing accusations of alleged "greenwashing", confirms the Nanterre prosecutors' office. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP)

The 28 percent gain would have been much higher save for the nearly €13.9 billion in charges linked to its leaving the Russian market, with adjusted profits excluding such exceptional items rising to €33.6 billion.

Nevertheless, the surge in oil and natural gas prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions was a major boost for TotalEnergies, as it was for its rivals.

The massive profits have sparked renewed debate about taxing windfall earnings to help fund measures to protect consumers from rampant inflation, including soaring energy prices.

Chairman and CEO of Total Energies Patrick Pouyanne speaks during a hearing before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly in Paris, on November 9, 2022. (Photo by Bertrand GUAY / AFP)

TotalEnergies’ strong presence in the liquefied natural gas market also helped as European nations sought supplies from further afield after Russia cut supplies by pipeline.

“The company took full advantage of its global LNG portfolio,” chief executive Patrick Pouyanne said in a statement.

TotalEnergies reported a 22 percent jump in LNG sales in the final three months of last year compared to the same period in 2021.

That helped drive an 11 percent gain in overall adjusted profits for the quarter to €7.06 billion, though Russia-related charges reduced that to €3.06 billion on a net basis.

The company increased final dividend payments for 2022, and said it could boost returns to shareholders even further this year.

France's Mediawan buys majority stake in Brad Pitt's Plan B

French media company Mediawan has bought a majority stake in US film star Brad Pitt's production house Plan B Entertainment, it said Friday, in a deal reportedly worth more than $300 million.

Published: 10 December 2022
Plan B, co-founded by Pitt in the early 2000s with his then-wife Jennifer Aniston has three best picture Oscar winners to its name: “The Departed”, “Twelve Years a Slave” and “Moonlight”.

The deal “marks the deployment of Mediawan into the American market,” the French company said in a press release which did not say how much the deal was worth.

The Financial Times reported the deal had valued Plan B Entertainment at more than $300 million.

“Cinema is becoming international. Talents are emerging all over the world,” Pitt said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper. “For our future projects, we have to look outside the United States.”

With Mediawan “we have the same conception of how to produce films and series,” he added.

In a press release Mediawan CEO Pierre-Antoine Capton said the deal was “an exceptional opportunity to be able to develop Mediawan alongside Plan B, the most beautiful independent production company in the US.”

Founded in 2015 Mediawan produces and distributes films, series and streaming shows and has recently snapped up several production houses across Europe.

It produced the hit Netflix show “Call My Agent.”

