BREAKING: Zelensky expected in Paris on Wednesday evening

EU officials are then hoping he will head to Brussels on Thursday to meet European leaders in a largely symbolic but nevertheless keenly anticipated visit after months of European support for Ukraine
France’s leader Emmanuel Macron will host his counterpart in the evening, the presidency said, without providing further details. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is also expected to be in Paris to meet Zelensky with Macron, Scholz’s spokesman said.
Zelensky had travelled to the UK on Wednesday where he addressed the parliament.
"Leaving the British Parliament 2 years ago, I thanked you for the delicious English tea. Today I will leave the Parliament thanking you all, in advance, for the powerful English planes."
Say what you want but this man can deliver a message. pic.twitter.com/2B8z44bkIg
— NOËL 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) February 8, 2023
His European trip is the first such visit since Russia invaded his country almost a year ago, on February 24th, 2022.
In December, the Ukrainian president received a hero’s welcome when he travelled to the United States, which has supplied the most military aid to Kyiv as a single country since the start of the war.
Member comments