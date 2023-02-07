Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TAXES

What’s the penalty for failing to file France’s new property tax declaration?

French tax authorities recently issued a new required property tax declaration, here is what you need to know about the potential penalty for failing to file it.

Published: 7 February 2023 09:28 CET
What's the penalty for failing to file France's new property tax declaration?
The word "Impots" (Taxes) is seen on top of euro banknotes in Lille on August 25, 2014. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)

French tax authorities have threatened to issue fines of up to €150 for those property owners fail to fill submit the new compulsory tax return.

Property owners in France have until June 30th, 2023 to file the new return, which specifies whether the property in question is a primary or secondary residence.

How much is the fine?

It is set to a fixed amount of €150 per property according to the French Public Service website.

Under what circumstances could I be fined?

You can be fined if you fail to submit the declaration prior to June 30th. You can also be fined if the declaration is found to be erroneous, incomplete, or missing information.

When could the fine be issued?

The fine would only be issued after June 30th – the final date to file the tax declaration – if tax authorities do not receive the form by the deadline.

How can I fill out my declaration?

If you live in France and already make your annual tax declaration online then this process should be fairly easy – head to impots.gouv.fr, log in and then click on Biens immobiliers (“Real Estate”) in the menu bar along the top of the website.

You will then be directed to the “Manage my real estate” service of the site which will then list the property or properties in your name, and you can fill out the déclaration d’occupation for each, stating whether it is your main residence or a second home.

The Local has put together a guide to the new tax declaration and how to fill it out here.

READ MORE: France brings in new tax declaration for property-owners

If you have any questions or difficulties in completing the declaration, you can contact the help phone number at 0 809 401 401 – keep in mind that the operator may only speak French, so if you are worried about your language level you may want to ask for assistance from a proficient French speaker.

You can also reach out to the tax authorities using the secure messaging system on the Impôts.Gouv.fr website. The page “J’ai une question sur le service Biens immobiliers” (“I have a question about the Real Estate department”) will allow you to send messages and ask questions, albeit in French.

You can also find the location of your local tax office here

The new tax declaration applies to anyone who owns property in France – whether it is their main residence or a second home – including those who live in another country. If you do not own property and only rent your home, then this does not concern you.

Keep in mind that the tax return is not an extra tax, it’s simply an extra piece of paperwork that has to be filled in, known as a Déclaration d’occupation, and this declaration is concerned with whether the property is your main residence or a second home.

The document will be required this year because of recent changes to the property tax system. There are two types of property tax in France; taxe foncière which is paid by the property owner and taxe d’habitation which is paid by the property occupier. If you own your home home, traditionally you paid both.

READ MORE: UPDATE: New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

However, taxe d’habitation is in the process of being scrapped for most people, and now only high-earners and second-home owners pay it. The problem is that the tax office don’t have a record of whether a property is used as a main home or a second home and therefore don’t know who to send bills to – hence the new declaration.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PROPERTY

PROPERTY: What you need to know about ‘copropriété’ fees in France

If you buy or rent an apartment in France you'll likely need to pay "les charges de copropriété", or joint-ownership fees. Here's what you need to know about them and why you should always fact or them in to your budget.

Published: 6 February 2023 15:53 CET
PROPERTY: What you need to know about 'copropriété' fees in France

Whether you are renting or buying in France, if you plan to live in a shared apartment building – or condominium – you should always be aware of les charges de copropriété that come on top of your normal mortgage or rent and can be quite high.

In France, an immueble de copropriété is a type of building that is split up into several different apartments that are individually owned. It is also the name of the individuals who together make up the co-owners of that shared building.

In a copropriété, common spaces are shared between the flat owners, and as a result those property owners are responsible for the upkeep fees related to the shared parts of the building, like costs for elevators or paying the salary of the gardien (building caretaker).

While copropriétés might be more common in cities and urban areas, if you are looking to purchase or rent a vacation home, perhaps an apartment in a beach town or a ski resort, you will likely find yourself having to consider the cost consider of les charges as well.

On average, the co-owner of a 60 m2 apartment paid €3,000 in charges (fees) per year (€250 a month), according to news site L’Obs.

What are the fees and why should I always ask about them?

The fees are the maintenance costs concerned with all communal areas in an apartment building. As you can imagine, these differ from one apartment building to another – based on the amenities provided.

In some buildings, for instance, there are communal heating systems. The fees would include the cost of the heating itself, but could also incorporate costs related to the repair and upkeep for the heating system. 

READ MORE: Renting property in France: Should I go for furnished or unfurnished?

Older buildings with less amenities are also not immune to hefty fees – as they may include more involved servicing for the building. 

There are two primary categories for les charges – one is related to general administration and upkeep of the building and then special fees for extra services. When it comes to cost, the amount each property owner might pay will depend on the nature of the fees, and who they will most benefit in the building.

General fees concern administration (the costs associated with holding general meetings), maintenance (cleaning common areas, waste removal), and upkeep of the building (restoration of facades, roof repairs).

Special fees are related to collective services – meaning the hiring of a gardien, cleaning service or security system – as well as common equipment, like elevators, collective heating systems, pools, gyms or television antennas.

You should keep in mind that the fees are not technically part of your mortgage or rent. This means that you could find yourself considering purchasing or renting an apartment that seems to be affordable based solely on the mortgage or rent (yes – renters often have to pay a portion of the fees, we’ll get to this below), but in reality you could owe up to several hundred euros more per month in copropriéte fees, based on the building’s amenities and your apartment’s “tantième”.

How are my dues calculated?

Each co-owner in the building must pay a part of these fees – which is calculated as a tantième in French. 

The tantième assigned to the property owner corresponds to their share of the co-ownership of the building. Each property’s tantième is decided during a general meeting of the copropriété by vote, and it can be subject to change in future votes by the copropriété.

Most of the time, tantième are divided into one thousand equal shares across the whole building, so your tantième might be expressed as a value over the thousand shares for the whole building.

Typically, this is calculated by using the surface area of the apartment, including whether it has a balcony or terrace, as well as the location of the apartment (what floor it is on).

How can copropriété fees be increased?

The fees can be increased, but only after a general meeting (assemblée générale) and vote of the co-owners. 

Each year, co-owners approve the yearly budget at a general meeting, which is updated according to the expenses of the year previous.

Renters v Owners

Renters can also be required to pay les charges de copropriété. However, these only represent a specific amount of the total charges that the owner owes – they are referred to as the “rental” fees (les charges locatives or charges récupérables in French).

French law specifically outlines which things can be considered under rental fees, and that includes:

  • the operating and maintenance costs of the elevator
  • the collective water and/or heating bill
  • maintenance of common areas (cleaning and cost of cleaning products, for example)
  • maintenance of exterior spaces (upkeep of courtyard, garden and green spaces)
  • taxes and fees related to the use of the accommodation (household waste).

Typically (for furnished rentals), the tenant will pay a flat-rate monthly payment. Under this system, the tenant agrees to pay the same monthly fee in addition to rent, but the landlord cannot raise the cost of the fees during the year. However, if the tenant ends up paying more than the yearly fees amounted to, then the landlord is not required to reimburse the extra payments. When the copropriété fees are fixed, it is generally provided in the lease that they are updated once a year in the same way rent is.

READ MORE: France to limit rent rises to help households with cost of living

The other option, which is more common for non-furnished rentals, is for the tenant to pay the real expenses incurred over their rental period. 

In this situation, the landlord must provide a yearly breakdown of fees to calculate the difference between what the tenant covered and the exact amount of fees paid. The landlord must keep documents related to this process for at least six months afterwards. 

SHOW COMMENTS