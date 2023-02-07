For members
TAXES
What’s the penalty for failing to file France’s new property tax declaration?
French tax authorities recently issued a new required property tax declaration, here is what you need to know about the potential penalty for failing to file it.
Published: 7 February 2023 09:28 CET
The word "Impots" (Taxes) is seen on top of euro banknotes in Lille on August 25, 2014. (Photo by PHILIPPE HUGUEN / AFP)
PROPERTY
PROPERTY: What you need to know about ‘copropriété’ fees in France
If you buy or rent an apartment in France you'll likely need to pay "les charges de copropriété", or joint-ownership fees. Here's what you need to know about them and why you should always fact or them in to your budget.
Published: 6 February 2023 15:53 CET
