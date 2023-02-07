Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Paris mayor against Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics ‘while war goes on’

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is opposed to the presence of Russian competitors at the 2024 Olympics "while the war continues" in Ukraine, her office said on Tuesday.

Published: 7 February 2023 12:12 CET
Paris mayor against Russian athletes at 2024 Olympics 'while war goes on'
Paris 2024 bid delegation member, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, delivers a speech during the 131st International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lima on September 13, 2017. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Last month Hidalgo said she believed Russians could take part “under a neutral flag” to avoid “depriving athletes of competition”.

On Tuesday she told French media that her earlier position was “indecent” because a neutral flag, “does not really exist” although she said there should be a place for “dissident Russians who want to parade under the refugee flag”.

Her office said this was a “clarification” of her position.

They would, she said, be athletes who do not “support Vladimir Putin in his aggression”.

The Refugee Olympic Team competed for the first time in the Rio Games in 2016, where it was made up of 10 athletes originally from Syria, Ethiopia, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russians and Belarusians have been banned from most world sporting events.

Hidalgo did not address the issue of the participation of Belarusian athletes but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said last month it was exploring a “pathway” to allow competitors from both countries to take part in the Paris Olympics.

Ukraine responded by saying it would consider boycotting the Games.

The United States said Russian and Belarusian athletes should compete in Paris under a neutral flag, but many countries, particularly in Eastern Europe, have opposed the idea.

Poland’s sports minister, Kamil Bortniczuk, said last week that as many as 40 countries could refuse to take part in Paris if Russia and its ally Belarus were allowed to compete.

Estonia has said it would boycott while the Czech Olympic Committee said on Monday it was opposed to Russian participation but would not boycott.

French president Emmanuel Macron has not expressed himself on the subject.

Contacted Tuesday by the AFP, neither the president’s office nor France’s ministry of sport gave any immediate reaction to Hidalgo’s new position.

The IOC, rather than the organisers and the French authorities, will ultimately decide who competes in the Olympics.

Russians have taken part under a neutral flag following a doping scandal at the 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

The International Association of Athletics Federations, now known as World Athletics, sought to have the country’s athletes  compete as “neutral athletes” in the 2016 Rio Games, although long jumper Darya Klishina went to the Court of Arbitration in Sport and won the right to compete as a Russian.

Following a ban from the World Anti-Doping Agency, Russians represented their national Olympic committee, rather than Russia itself, in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the Beijing Winter Games in 2022.

“I am not in favour of this option, I would find it totally indecent,” said Hidalgo. “We will not parade a country that is attacking another and pretend it does not exist,” she said.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Paris Olympics chief organiser says athletes shouldn’t ‘suffer’ in Russia row

The president of the 2024 Paris Olympics organising committee on Friday said athletes should not "suffer" from decisions they do not control amid an escalating row over allowing Russians and Belarusians to compete.

Published: 4 February 2023 13:28 CET
Paris Olympics chief organiser says athletes shouldn't 'suffer' in Russia row

The issue has divided opinion since Russia invaded Ukraine last February and used Belarusian territory to launch its offensive. That led to bans from several major sporting events.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) last week said it was examining a “pathway” to allow Russians to participate in Paris, probably as neutral athletes rather than under their national flag, a position backed by the United States on Thursday.

But Kyiv has called for a complete ban on Russian participation, with a Ukrainian presidential aide accusing the IOC of being a “promoter of war”.

The head of the Russian Olympic Committee has demanded his athletes be able to compete without restrictions, but the IOC said some sanctions against the country’s athletes would continue.

Tony Estanguet, head of the Paris Olympics organising committee, on Friday said many athletes were “not involved at all in these decisions right now and, personally, I think they shouldn’t suffer the consequences of decisions that don’t concern them”.

“We’re hoping a maximum number of delegations and athletes can live their dream of taking part in the Games,” he told AFP in the southern French city of Marseille, where the torch relay will begin in April 2024.

Tony Estanguet

President of the Paris Organising Committee of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Tony Estanguet Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP.

Estanguet, a three-time Olympic canoe champion, said it was up to the IOC, the International Paralympic Committee and individual federations to decide on delegations’ eligibility for the Games.

“My role as an organiser is to offer athletes from across the world the best organisation and security conditions,” he added.

Poland’s sports minister on Thursday said he expected up to 40 countries including Britain and European Union member states to come out against allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in Paris next year.

Sports ministers from the group have a video call scheduled for February 10th, he added.

Estonia’s prime minister on Friday suggested her country might even boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate, while the Danish government said Russia must remain “excluded from all international sport” as the Ukraine war continues.

READ MORE: Calls to limit right to strike in Paris during the Olympics

SHOW COMMENTS