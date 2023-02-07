How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl on French TV

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday night / Monday morning, Americans in France and all football fans looking to watch the most important game of the NFL season are likely wondering how to access it in France.

Many are also looking forward to the half time show, where Rihanna is scheduled to headline alongside the French DJ: DJ Snake.

The game will take place on Sunday, February 12th at 6:30PM EST – or 12:30am on Monday 13th French time.

How can I watch it on French TV?

You can watch the game for free on the French TV channel L’Equipe. Last year, the channel saw at least 421,000 people tune in to watch the Super Bowl from France.

It will also be broadcast on the paid channel BeIN Sports, as it is every year. You can also sign up for a Canal+ Sports package which will allow you to watch the Super Bowl and plenty of other sports-related content.

Depending on your telecom provider, BeIN Sports might cost around €15 per month. The Bouygues TV package charges €14.99/month for all the BeIN Sport channels.

READ MORE: Oldest allies: The best and worst moments of the French-American relationship

Can I stream the game?

If you have access to a VPN, you may be able to access streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

Keep in mind that you will still need to have accounts with these platforms in order to log onto them, however.

What about bars and events?

If you are in the Paris area and looking to celebrate with other American football fans, several bars have organised events surrounding the Super Bowl.

The Hard Rock Cafe will host a Super Bowl event beginning at 10:30pm where the game will be broadcast live and the restaurant will offer a large “Tailgate” menu of all the traditional Super Bowl snacks and foods (including wings and nachos). You can find more information here.

The Grand Rex will also host an “official NFL party” on Sunday night. The Parisian cinema will open its doors at 10:30pm, beginning the night with quizzes and activities ahead of the kickoff.

You might also consider trying the interactive map on the website Fanzo.com to find other bars hosting Super Bowl events.

To find other events, you can search on Facebook. Irish, Scottish and British sports bars with large televisions may be a good bet for finding a Super Bowl related event, as well.