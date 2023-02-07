Read news from:
AMERICANS IN FRANCE

How to watch the 2023 Super Bowl on French TV

If you are looking to watch the 57th Super Bowl on French TV or in a bar in France, here is the information you need.

Published: 7 February 2023 14:51 CET
A building is wrapped in Super Bowl LVII signage on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Carr / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the 57th Super Bowl on Sunday night / Monday morning, Americans in France and all football fans looking to watch the most important game of the NFL season are likely wondering how to access it in France.

Many are also looking forward to the half time show, where Rihanna is scheduled to headline alongside the French DJ: DJ Snake.

The game will take place on Sunday, February 12th at 6:30PM EST – or 12:30am on Monday 13th French time.

How can I watch it on French TV?

You can watch the game for free on the French TV channel L’Equipe. Last year, the channel saw at least 421,000 people tune in to watch the Super Bowl from France.

It will also be broadcast on the paid channel BeIN Sports, as it is every year. You can also sign up for a Canal+ Sports package which will allow you to watch the Super Bowl and plenty of other sports-related content. 

Depending on your telecom provider, BeIN Sports might cost around €15 per month. The Bouygues TV package charges €14.99/month for all the BeIN Sport channels.

Can I stream the game?

If you have access to a VPN, you may be able to access streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, ESPN+, and YouTube TV.

Keep in mind that you will still need to have accounts with these platforms in order to log onto them, however.

What about bars and events?

If you are in the Paris area and looking to celebrate with other American football fans, several bars have organised events surrounding the Super Bowl. 

The Hard Rock Cafe will host a Super Bowl event beginning at 10:30pm where the game will be broadcast live and the restaurant will offer a large “Tailgate” menu of all the traditional Super Bowl snacks and foods (including wings and nachos). You can find more information here.

The Grand Rex will also host an “official NFL party” on Sunday night. The Parisian cinema will open its doors at 10:30pm, beginning the night with quizzes and activities ahead of the kickoff.

You might also consider trying the interactive map on the website Fanzo.com to find other bars hosting Super Bowl events.

To find other events, you can search on Facebook. Irish, Scottish and British sports bars with large televisions may be a good bet for finding a Super Bowl related event, as well.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Paris Paralympic Games organisers unveil events schedule

Organisers of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris have unveiled the programme and venue list for the 11-day sporting spectacular.

Published: 1 February 2023 14:31 CET
When?

The Paralympics take place between August 28th and September 8th 2024, two weeks after the Olympics which end on August 11th. 

What?

The competitions will start the day after the Opening Ceremony, with spectators able to enjoy wheelchair rugby, taekwondo, archery, boccia, table tennis, goalball, wheelchair basketball, badminton, swimming, sitting volleyball and cycling.

In total, 23 medals will be awarded on the first day – for taekwondo (three), swimming (16) and cycling (four).

“The Paralympic Games are a mirror image of the Olympic Games,” Ludivine Munos, head of integration at Paris 2024, said. 

The athletes will stay in the same village, and compete at the same venues and France is fielding simply a ‘Games’ team – not dividing its athletes into Olympian and Paralympian teams.

Where?

These venues will host the following events.

Eiffel Tower: blind football

Champ-de-Mars Arena: wheelchair rugby | judo

Grand Palais: taekwondo | fencing

Les Invalides: archery

Pont Alexandre III: triathlon

Roland-Garros Stadium: wheelchair tennis

South Paris Arena 1 (Paris Expo complex): boccia

South Paris Arena 4 (Paris Expo complex): table tennis

South Paris Arena 6 (Paris Expo complex): goalball

Bercy Arena: basketball

Porte de La Chapelle Arena: badminton | powerlifting

La Defense Arena: swimming

Stade de France: athletics

La Courneuve to Invalides: marathon

Clichy-Sous-Bois: road cycling

North Paris Arena (Villepinte exhibition centre, Seine-Saint-Denis): sitting volleyball

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome: track cycling

As with the Olympics, most of the events will take place in Paris, but there are some non-Paris events;

Château de Versailles: Equestrian

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium: rowing | canoe

Chateauroux Shooting Centre: shooting

The para-canoeing and para-rowing events planned for Vaires-sur-Marne will take place on a weekend, to ensure a maximum number of spectators. The para-swimming finals will take place in the evening, while the wheelchair rugby tournament is scheduled at the beginning of the Games.

How to get tickets?

Although the draw for Olympics tickets has now closed, Paralympic tickets do not go on sale until autumn 2023 – full details HERE.

