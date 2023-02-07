Read news from:
STRIKES

French train services cancelled on Wednesday after unions continue strike

Travelling by rail in France is set to remain disrupted on Wednesday, as two major unions decide to extend Tuesday's strike action again pension reforms.

Published: 7 February 2023 18:00 CET
French train services cancelled on Wednesday after unions continue strike
Railway workers demonstrate on Tuesday against a deeply unpopular pensions overhaul at Gare de Lyon train station in Paris (Photo by Sameer Al-Doumy / AFP)

Two major unions representing rail workers announced plans on Tuesday evening to extend their strike action into Wednesday, forcing rail operators to cancel trains.

The unions CGT-Cheminots and SUD-Rail called for more walkouts in protest against the government’s planned pension reform. 

According to France’s national rail service, SNCF, the strike action will lead to a delays and cancellations, with an average of two in three high-speed TGV trains continuing to run according to normal operating schedules. High-speed train operations in the east of the country will operate almost normally.

As for other regions, two in three TGV trains in the north will run; half of trains in the west will run, and three in five trains in the south east will run.

The budget train operator Ouigo will also be affected, with two out of every three trains running on Wednesday.

The strike will also limit TER regional services to one in every two trains running, according to Franceinfo.

The SNCF website on Tuesday recommended that those who can cancel or postpone trips on Wednesday do so. If you believe your travel plans might be impacted by strike action, you can find more information at the SNCF website here.

As for the Paris region, normal services are expected on the RER A and B on Wednesday. The RER E will run two trains out of three, and half of RER C trains will run. The RER D will only have two in five trains running, and connection between Châtelet-les-Halles and Paris Gare de Lyon will be suspended.

Transilien operations may be disrupted, with the P and U lines running three out of four trains on average. Lines H, J and L will run two trains out of three. Half of the line N trains will run. Line R will run one train out of every five.

Intercité nighttime operations will not run, and daytime ones will see half of trains operational. 

International traffic may be disrupted on Wednesday as well. The Eurostar is expected to operate normally, and Thalys will be slightly disrupted. However, Lyria will run three out of five trains. 

Rail workers will not be the only ones continuing to strike on Wednesday. Oil refinery workers had already announced their intention to continue their 72-hour industrial action into February 8th.

You can keep up to date regarding strike action in France here

FUEL

Reader question: Will fuel supplies in France be hit by pension strikes?

Protests against government reforms include walkouts and pickets at France’s oil refineries - but does that mean we’re about to see shortages at the petrol pumps as we did in October?

Published: 7 February 2023 11:14 CET
Reader question: Will fuel supplies in France be hit by pension strikes?

The third wave of strikes and protests over the government’s planned pension reforms hit France this week – and unions have threatened further action in the coming days and weeks.

Refinery workers walked out for 48 hours in January and again for 72 hours on February 6th, in a strike planned to coincide with the latest protests.

But up until now producers have been confident there will be no supply issues as a result of these strikes and have reassured drivers that stocks are full.

But industry experts have warned that problems could lie ahead if strike action and blockades are stepped up but also if drivers resort to panic-buying.

In January two-day walkout, the CGT reported 100 percent participation at the TotalEnergies Flandres depot, 80 percent at the Normandy refinery, nearly 100 percent at the La Mède bio-refinery (Bouches-du-Rhône), 50 to 70 percent at the Donges refinery (Loire-Atlantique) and 30% on the site of Grandpuits (Seine-et-Marne).

While shipments were briefly interrupted because of the action, there was no impact on services at fuel pumps. 

“Stocks at service stations are full, [and] French depots are full,” Francis Pousse, president of service stations and new energies at Mobilians, told BFMTV at the time, as he warned that any dash to the pumps – even for “precautionary purchases” – may create unnecessary problems.

“The fact of rushing to the pump will constrain stocks more quickly and that’s when we will have difficulties,” he said.

Patrick Pouyanné, the boss at Total Energies had a similar message.

“Don’t panic, the stocks are full, the service stations are well supplied,” he told Sud Ouest newspaper.

“Some want to make precautionary purchases (of fuel) but this practice is dangerous, they can put the system under stress unnecessarily,” he added.

Unions have, however, warned that their strikes are renewable, and can therefore be extended. The last extended refinery strikes in October led to supply problems in France that lasted well over a week. 

However Éric Sellini, CGT union representative with TotalÉnergies warned that if strike action was stepped up then stocks would be affected and “several motorway service stations may have to close.”

Meanwhile, reports have hinted that fuel prices may start rising again in France in the weeks ahead, as the European Union stepped up sanctions on Russian oil following the invasion of Ukraine.

In December, the EU imposed an embargo on Russian crude oil transported by sea. On February 5th, Member States did the same for refined Russian petroleum products, such as diesel.

Research shows that the oil price cap and the EU embargo on Russian crude is costing Russia €160million a day. Russia’s revenue from fossil fuel exports fell 17 percent in December 2022, to the lowest level since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.

