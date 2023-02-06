For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Where in France are food prices rising the most?
What you'll pay for everyday goods in France depends heavily on where you live in the country, a new study has revealed.
Published: 6 February 2023 14:39 CET
A new study has revealed where food prices are rising fastest in France. (Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP)
MONEY
Where are the best places for buying second-hand in France?
In these economically and environmentally-straitened times, buying second-hand is well and truly in fashion in France. Here are some tips.
Published: 6 January 2023 15:00 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments