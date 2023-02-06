Read news from:
Tropical French territory battles green monkey invasion

French officials on the Caribbean island of Saint-Martin are seeking ways to battle an invasion of green monkeys, blamed for threatening the tropical tourism hotspot's fragile biodiversity, local authorities said.

Published: 6 February 2023 16:57 CET
A baby Vervet (Green) monkey in South Africa. (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO / AFP)

The primates, which originate from Africa, are reproducing at an alarming rate, threatening the survival of some indigenous species, they said.

The island of Saint-Martin, split between France and the Netherlands, is a popular tourist destination boasting sandy beaches and varied wildlife.

Green monkeys, which originally came to Saint-Martin as pets owned by foreign colonisers or on trade ships, have spread across the island with a remarkable ability for adaptation.

The Dutch authorities recently took a radical step, ordering 450 of the primates, named after their golden-green fur, to be put down.

The Nature Foundation St. Maarten, an NGO, will be charged with capturing the green monkeys for culling as part of a three-year plan to contain their population growth. 

On the French side, the authorities said they were still fact-finding.

The animal species’ spectacular population growth could affect the region’s biodiversity, said Julien Chalifour, a scientist for the island’s Natural Nature Reserve.

The monkeys have earned a reputation among locals for acting aggressively to residents and pets as well as overturning garbage bins, destroying gardens and defecating on people’s property.

The non-indigenous monkeys are not picky eaters and will consume just about anything including bird eggs, crops and ornamental and fruit plants and trees.

“They are benefiting from an abundance of food thanks to lots of rain, which in turn increases the possibility of reproduction,” Chalifour said. “We can’t let them continue to multiply. They’re everywhere.”

There was a noticeable rise in the green monkey population in 2017 following Hurricane Irma, he said.

“These omnivorous mammals then found themselves in an environment with no food source, which led them to spread out in order to feed themselves,” the scientist said.

Officials have appointed a zoologist, Nathalie Duporge, to lead an “environmental impact assessment” before deciding on the next steps.

France’s half of Saint-Martin became a French overseas territory in its own right in 2007, having previously belonged administratively to Guadeloupe, France’s biggest possession in the Caribbean.

It had a population of just over 32,000 in 2020.

CLIMATE CRISIS

France destroys seaside flats threatened by coastal erosion

French authorities on Friday started demolishing a seaside block of flats that has come to symbolise the country's battle against climate change-linked coastal erosion.

Published: 3 February 2023 17:07 CET
When the four-storey building was built behind the beach in the southwestern Gironde region in 1967, it stood 200 metres away from the shoreline.

But its 75 or so flats in the town of Soulac-sur-Mer had to be evacuated in 2014 after the sea crept up to within 20 metres of the structure.

Local authorities scrambled to rid the building of asbestos in the following years, before a huge mechanical digger took a swing at its facade on Friday, as several former residents looked on.

“It’s the memories of four generations” that are being destroyed, said 76-year-old Vincent Duprat, one of the home owners.

The sea “has taken back what is rightfully hers”.

MAP The French towns at urgent risk from coastal erosion

Environment Minister Christophe Bechu said the demolition was a sign of “what the rising waters and coastal erosion have is store for lots of other areas along the French coastline”.

By 2100, 20 percent of the coastline and up to 50,000 homes would be affected, he said.

Erosion is a natural phenomenon that has helped shape our continents over millennia.

But scientists say it is being accelerated by the warming of the planet, exacerbated by rising sea levels brought about by melting ice caps and glaciers, and by the more powerful waves that warmer oceans hold.

The sandy beaches of the Bay of Biscay between France and Spain are expected to recede by 50 metres by 2050, the Observatory of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine Coastline says.

But climate change and rising sea levels could increase this by an extra 20 metres in some areas, the Observatory’s Nicolas Bernon said.

In 2020, after a seven-year legal battle, a court ruled that French authorities should compensate families who had been forced to evacuate the building in Soulac-sur-Mer to the tune of 70 percent of the original value of their homes.

