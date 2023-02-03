French police detain man over ‘TGV train attack threat’

The TGV train heading from the eastern city of Colmar to Paris had a delay of 90 minutes as a result of being stopped for security forces to intervene, the spokesman said.
“The situation is finished and under control. The individual has been arrested,” a spokesman for SNCF told AFP.
A police source said that the man was initially detained by a policeman who was travelling on the train as an ordinary passenger.
The nature of the attack that the man had threatened to commit was not immediately clear.
