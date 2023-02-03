Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

De Gaulle’s pro-Kremlin grandson causes unease in France

A pro-Kremlin grandson of French war hero and president Charles de Gaulle has caused unease by visiting Russia to attend official commemorations and meet the head of the foreign intelligence service.

Published: 3 February 2023 15:24 CET
Charles de Gaulle, war hero and former president. Photo by AFP

Pierre de Gaulle, the youngest grandson of the founder of the France’s modern republic, visited Moscow this week before travelling to Volgograd on Thursday for WWII commemorations attended by Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

This is not the first time the previously little-known scion of France’s most famous political family has made waves.

Last month he earned a family rebuke over a high-profile interview in which he repeated Russian justifications for invading Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Russia’s state television showed him taking part in a roundtable with the head of Russia’s SVR foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin.

“The decision of the West to send heavy tanks to the front (in Ukraine) is very dangerous. Western politicians do not understand that,” de Gaulle says according to comments translated into Russian.

Naryshkin can be heard praising “respected Mr de Gaulle” and thanking him for his “principled and firm position, standing up for true European and human principles”.

A Twitter account from the Russian foreign ministry in Rostov-on-Don published a picture of de Gaulle in Volgograd on Thursday, where he gave an interview to a local TV channel, Volgograd 24, according to images viewed by AFP.

Speaking to France’s Le Parisien newspaper in January, Geneva-based de Gaulle claimed the war in Ukraine was caused by the “disastrous role of NATO”, the “reckless policies” of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as well as “neo-Nazi military groups”.

“We French people are paying a high price for a war provoked by the United States to turn Europe into a vassal,” said the 59-year-old business consultant, adding that Putin was a “great leader for his country”.

De Gaulle’s pro-Kremlin views, including a speech at the Russian embassy last June, have reportedly caused concern in the French government, while winning praise from a Russophile fringe of intellectuals and politicians.

Yves de Gaulle, his eldest brother, told Le Parisien on January 24th his sibling’s views “concern no-one else other than himself – not me, not our family and even less the general”.

“What the grandson says is nonsense and I understand that the family feels dishonoured,” French defence journalist and commentator Jean-Dominique Merchet told the LCI channel on Thursday during a debate about the controversy.

General de Gaulle fled France after the country capitulated to Nazi Germany in 1940.

He became the voice of the resistance movement before returning triumphantly to France at the head of Allied forces four years later.

The fiercely proud nationalist had famously prickly relations with Britain and the United States, and caused alarm by visiting Moscow and Joseph Stalin in 1944 even before fighting had ended in Europe.

The trip was a forerunner to what is now known as a “Gaullist” foreign policy, which sought to position France as a hinge between the US-dominated Western bloc and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

This legacy still influences French policy to this day, partly explaining current leader Emmanuel Macron’s dogged attempts to engage Putin in dialogue before and after the Russian leader ordered the invasion of Ukraine last February.

De Gaulle’s views and policies are a constant source of debate in France, particularly when applied to contemporary events.

Although his suspicions of the Anglo-American powers were well known, leading him to pull France out of NATO’s joint military command in 1966, historians agree that de Gaulle nonetheless kept France firmly anchored in the Western alliance.

POLITICS

‘I’ve lost my eyebrows – but not my political ambition’, says France’s ex PM

France's former prime minister Edouard Philippe, a leading contender to succeed President Emmanuel Macron in 2027 elections, has opened up about a hair loss condition he says will not diminish his political ambition.

Published: 3 February 2023 15:35 CET
'I've lost my eyebrows - but not my political ambition', says France's ex PM

The 52-year-old politician, who spearheaded the government’s fight against the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was a familiar face on television with his trademark brown beard.

Since leaving the post in the summer of 2020 and working as mayor of the Normandy port of Le Havre, his appearance has drastically changed with his hair and beard thinning and turning white suddenly.

“This is what had happened to me: I lost my eyebrows, and I don’t think they will come back,” he told BFMTV in an interview late Thursday.

“My beard has turned white, it’s falling out a bit and the hair too.

“The moustache is gone, I don’t know if it will come back, but I would be surprised,” he said.

“I have what is called alopecia,” he added, opening up about the auto-immune condition that accelerates hair loss.

He said the condition was “not painful, dangerous, contagious or serious”.

Philippe’s wry and avuncular style proved popular with many French and some speculated that his high approval ratings had caused tensions with Macron, with replaced him as Prime Minister in the summer of 2020.

Philippe now regularly tops polls of France’s most-loved and most-trusted politicians. 

He has now founded a new centrist party called Horizons that is allied with Macron’s ruling faction but also unafraid of showing an independent streak.

Some analysts see Philippe as an obvious potential successor to Macron, who must leave office after serving the maximum two terms in 2027.

And Philippe insisted that his condition would not stand in the way of his political plans.

“That doesn’t stop me from being extremely ambitious for my city,” he said referring to Le Havre.

Tellingly, he added: “It doesn’t stop me from being extremely ambitious for my country.”

With France buffeted by strikes and protests as the government seeks to push through landmark pension reform, Philippe gave his full backing to Macron for the changes.

He said he supported the changes “without ambiguity, without any bad note or any other kind of little complication”.

