PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille

The torch relay for the 2024 Paris Olympics will start in the southern port of Marseille, organisers announced on Friday.

Published: 3 February 2023 11:52 CET
The Olympic torch will arrive into Marseille. Photo by BORIS HORVAT / AFP

“It was a natural and clear choice,” said chief organiser Tony Estanguet.

The torch will arrive in Marseille from Greece, the spiritual home of the Olympics, on a three-masted ship.

It will set the tone for a Games whose opening ceremony will be held on the Seine in Paris.

“In the spring of 2024, Marseille will have the honour and good fortune to be the first city to welcome the Olympic flame on French soil,” organisers Paris 2024 said in a statement.

Marseille “was a natural and clear choice,” said Estanguet, evoking the city’s historic links with Greece.

The ancient Greek colony of Massalia was founded on the French Mediterranean coast in 600 BC.

The Paris OIympics take place from July 26th to August 11th, 2024.

Paris Paralympic Games organisers unveil events schedule

Organisers of the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris have unveiled the programme and venue list for the 11-day sporting spectacular.

Published: 1 February 2023 14:31 CET
When?

The Paralympics take place between August 28th and September 8th 2024, two weeks after the Olympics which end on August 11th. 

What?

The competitions will start the day after the Opening Ceremony, with spectators able to enjoy wheelchair rugby, taekwondo, archery, boccia, table tennis, goalball, wheelchair basketball, badminton, swimming, sitting volleyball and cycling.

In total, 23 medals will be awarded on the first day – for taekwondo (three), swimming (16) and cycling (four).

“The Paralympic Games are a mirror image of the Olympic Games,” Ludivine Munos, head of integration at Paris 2024, said. 

The athletes will stay in the same village, and compete at the same venues and France is fielding simply a ‘Games’ team – not dividing its athletes into Olympian and Paralympian teams.

Where?

These venues will host the following events.

Eiffel Tower: blind football

Champ-de-Mars Arena: wheelchair rugby | judo

Grand Palais: taekwondo | fencing

Les Invalides: archery

Pont Alexandre III: triathlon

Roland-Garros Stadium: wheelchair tennis

South Paris Arena 1 (Paris Expo complex): boccia

South Paris Arena 4 (Paris Expo complex): table tennis

South Paris Arena 6 (Paris Expo complex): goalball

Bercy Arena: basketball

Porte de La Chapelle Arena: badminton | powerlifting

La Defense Arena: swimming

Stade de France: athletics

La Courneuve to Invalides: marathon

Clichy-Sous-Bois: road cycling

North Paris Arena (Villepinte exhibition centre, Seine-Saint-Denis): sitting volleyball

Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome: track cycling

As with the Olympics, most of the events will take place in Paris, but there are some non-Paris events;

Château de Versailles: Equestrian

Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium: rowing | canoe

Chateauroux Shooting Centre: shooting

The para-canoeing and para-rowing events planned for Vaires-sur-Marne will take place on a weekend, to ensure a maximum number of spectators. The para-swimming finals will take place in the evening, while the wheelchair rugby tournament is scheduled at the beginning of the Games.

How to get tickets?

Although the draw for Olympics tickets has now closed, Paralympic tickets do not go on sale until autumn 2023 – full details HERE.

