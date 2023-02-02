Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: Pension strikes to intensify, Vendée rebels and the myth of the ‘sexy French’

The Talking France podcast is back looking at two enduring stereotypes about the French - rudeness and sexy charm - as well as the latest on the pension strikes, the theme park that's causing a political row and how French pensions work for foreigners.

Published: 2 February 2023 07:37 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield, politics expert John Lichfield and historian Emile Chabal to talk all things France and French related.

France is a country that lends itself to stereotypes and one of the most pervasive is of the French themselves as romantic, seductive and sexy – but where does this actually come from?

Emile Chabal, reader in history at the University of Edinburgh and an expert in European political thought of the 20th century, told us: “A combination of French cinema in the 20th century, French music, prominent women in French intellectual life like Simone de Beauvoir – all of these different figures add up to create an idea of France that is particularly open and free, especially in the domain of love and sex. But it’s an image that’s wrong in many ways.”

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

On the subject of both very attractive French people and enduring clichés – this week actress Eva Green blamed “my Frenchness coming out” when she was caught being extremely rude about her colleagues; But are the French actually rude? Or is it just a big misunderstanding with foreigners?

We are of course looking at the latest from the pensions battle, with the help of our politics expert John Lichfield, who told us: “I think in the end the unions are going to have to play hardball because Macron is playing hardball and if they do that they risk losing public support. So it’s a bit of a game of chess that is going on, but I think in the end the numbers on the streets – impressive as they are – cannot win this alone.”

Articles linked to podcast:

And we’re travelling to the west of France to a controversial theme park, examining how French pensions work for foreigners and talking about our favourite French noises. 

You can find all previous episodes of the Talking France podcast HERE, or on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts. 

TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: France’s ‘alarming’ sexism problem, property taxes and what next for pension strikes

The Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that ranges from pension strikes and property taxes to comic books, film stars and what to order in French restaurants.

Published: 26 January 2023 08:41 CET
Updated: 28 January 2023 09:18 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what we’ve been talking about in France this week. 

As the battle over pension reform continues we’re looking at what to expect in the strikes planned for the weeks ahead, as well as the French attitude to work in general – is it really true that in France you ‘work to live, rather than live to work’?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below. 

John Lichfield told us: “The idea of work as something fulfilling, as something that defines you, seems not to be as common in France than it is in other countries.

“I was once on a train journey, a long time ago, and happened to be sitting next to the general secretary of one of the train drivers’ unions and I asked him what train drivers do with the rest of their lives after retiring at 52 – as the age was then – and he looked a bit embarrassed and said that many go into charitable work and they have lots of interests.

“But I’m not sure that many of the people who retire early even have very happy lives, my experience of people in my part of Normandy who retired early is that many end up at a loose end and feel as if their lives have sort of ended.” 

Articles to read:

There’s a special festival in France this week – the festival of bande-dessiné (graphic novels or comic books) in the south-west town of Angouleme. We’re speaking to some experts on just why this art-form is so popular in France and whether Tintin is really “the francophone Beatles”.

We’re answering questions from readers on the new tax declaration that all property owners in France must make, as well as mulling over the shortlist for the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, plus adding our own film recommendations. 

And as ever, the team are sharing their ‘life hacks’ to make life in France more fun, including tips for what to order in restaurants and how to maximise your chances of getting tickets for the Paris Olympics.

You can find all episodes of Talking France HERE.

