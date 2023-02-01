Paris Paralympic Games organisers unveil events schedule

When?
The Paralympics take place between August 28th and September 8th 2024, two weeks after the Olympics which end on August 11th.
What?
The competitions will start the day after the Opening Ceremony, with spectators able to enjoy wheelchair rugby, taekwondo, archery, boccia, table tennis, goalball, wheelchair basketball, badminton, swimming, sitting volleyball and cycling.
In total, 23 medals will be awarded on the first day – for taekwondo (three), swimming (16) and cycling (four).
“The Paralympic Games are a mirror image of the Olympic Games,” Ludivine Munos, head of integration at Paris 2024, said.
The athletes will stay in the same village, and compete at the same venues and France is fielding simply a ‘Games’ team – not dividing its athletes into Olympian and Paralympian teams.
Where?
These venues will host the following events.
Eiffel Tower: blind football
Champ-de-Mars Arena: wheelchair rugby | judo
Grand Palais: taekwondo | fencing
Les Invalides: archery
Pont Alexandre III: triathlon
Roland-Garros Stadium: wheelchair tennis
South Paris Arena 1 (Paris Expo complex): boccia
South Paris Arena 4 (Paris Expo complex): table tennis
South Paris Arena 6 (Paris Expo complex): goalball
Bercy Arena: basketball
Porte de La Chapelle Arena: badminton | powerlifting
La Defense Arena: swimming
Stade de France: athletics
La Courneuve to Invalides: marathon
Clichy-Sous-Bois: road cycling
North Paris Arena (Villepinte exhibition centre, Seine-Saint-Denis): sitting volleyball
Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines Velodrome: track cycling
As with the Olympics, most of the events will take place in Paris, but there are some non-Paris events;
Château de Versailles: Equestrian
Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium: rowing | canoe
Chateauroux Shooting Centre: shooting
The para-canoeing and para-rowing events planned for Vaires-sur-Marne will take place on a weekend, to ensure a maximum number of spectators. The para-swimming finals will take place in the evening, while the wheelchair rugby tournament is scheduled at the beginning of the Games.
How to get tickets?
Although the draw for Olympics tickets has now closed, Paralympic tickets do not go on sale until autumn 2023 – full details HERE.
Member comments