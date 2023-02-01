Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

CULTURE

Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?

"Asterix" returns to the big screen on Wednesday as France tries to match Hollywood by weaponising nostalgia in the battle for box office success.

Published: 1 February 2023 08:17 CET
Does Asterix have the magic potion to save French cinema?
Characters from the French comic book series (L-R) Obelix, Dogmatix and Asterix (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP)

Critics may bemoan the crushing lack of originality in Hollywood in recent years, as risk-averse studios fall back on their catalogue of familiar superhero and sci-fi franchises.

But there is no doubting that it works: the top 10 of almost every country’s box office last year comprised nothing but Hollywood sequels, reboots and video game adaptations.

That is particularly frustrating for France, where ministers wonder whether they are getting a return on vast state subsidies lavished on the film industry.

Roselyne Bachelot, culture minister from 2020 to 2022, was scathing about her country’s filmmakers in a recent book.

“Direct subsidies, advances on receipts, tax exemptions… have created a protected industry which not only doesn’t care much about audiences’ tastes but even expresses contempt for ‘mainstream’ and profitable films,” she wrote.

Paris-based Pathe wants to be an exception, not least because it also runs a large chain of cinemas.

Borrowing from the Hollywood playbook, it has thrown large budgets at “Asterix and Obelix: The Middle Kingdom”, and “The Three Musketeers” which follows in its wake.

A reworking of “The Count of Monte Cristo” and a Charles de Gaulle biopic are also in the pipeline.

Pathe president Ardavan Safaee told AFP last year that the French system of producing hundreds of small, arty films “isn’t viable in the long-term” and that France needs “more spectacular” fare to compete with Hollywood blockbusters and streaming platforms.

‘The joy, the celebration’

The strategy will likely work at home: the four previous live-action Asterix movies (between 1999 and 2012) sold some 35 million tickets in France and almost the same again around Europe.

The latest takes no chances, with popular stars (including Marion Cotillard and Vincent Cassel as Cleopatra and Julius Caesar) alongside cameos from rappers, YouTubers and even footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic designed to tempt younger viewers back to cinemas.

“Big films like this represent the joy, the celebration of making cinema in a very free and very broad way,” said Gilles Lellouche, who inherits the large britches of Obelix from previous star Gerard Depardieu.

Outside Europe, the prospects are less clear.

The makers had hoped for success in China, where the film is set. Director Guillaume Canet (who also stars as Asterix) travelled with President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing in 2019 to win the right to film on the Great Wall. But the pandemic ultimately scuppered the plan, and the film has yet to find a Chinese distributor.

Britain and the United States are also tricky markets since audiences are unaccustomed to dubbed or subtitled family fare.

It has been more than a decade since “The Artist” and “The Intouchables” broke records abroad. But despite occasional blockbusters like “Lucy” and “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” from Luc Besson, overseas ticket sales have been on a downward trend.

That could change. It’s no surprise that “Asterix” is being released on Netflix in the US — the streamer has done much to overcome traditional American aversion to subtitles with hit foreign shows, including France’s “Lupin” and “Call My Agent”.

“The time is right for updates of ‘The Three Musketeers’ and ‘Asterix’ to find success in America where fans are hungry for movies and shows with diverse and exciting points of view,” said Paul Dergarabedian, of US media analysts Comscore.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

CULTURE

Bond actress Eva Green blames her ‘Frenchness’ for insulting director

James Bond actress Eva Green on Monday told a UK court her "Frenchness" led her to call a film director "weak and stupid" and accuse him of making a cheap "B shitty movie".

Published: 31 January 2023 09:02 CET
Bond actress Eva Green blames her 'Frenchness' for insulting director

The High Court battle revolves around never-made sci-fi film “A Patriot”, in which the French “Casino Royale” actress was due to play a soldier.

Green is seeking payment of her $1 million acting fee for the aborted project from UK-based production company White Lantern Film.

The production company is countersuing, alleging that she derailed the £4 million project by making “unreasonable demands”.

White Lantern lawyer Max Mallin read out messages sent by Green in which she disparaged the film’s producers and director.

Mallin read out an email she sent to her agent Charles Collier in which she said “I am very worried, they are super weak and stupid”, referring to director Dan Pringle and business partner Adam Merrifield.

Green responded in court that the messages were “my Frenchness coming out”.

“Sometimes I say emotional things I don’t really mean. Of course they are not weak and stupid,” the actress, wearing jeans, a black jumper and a dark green jacket, added.

The 42-year-old actress signed up to the project in 2018, but became increasingly uneasy as funding issues meant that UK producer Jake Seal began to assume more control.

She said in another message that she was worried his influence would turn the project into a “B shitty movie”, telling court that being involved with it could destroy her career.

“I don’t care about the money. I live to make good films. It’s my religion,” she told court.

Green was also angry that production of the film was shifting from Ireland to Black Hangar studios in southern England.

“I need my team around me so that I can handle anything evil Jake (Seal) throws at me”, she messaged her agent.

“My team will have to pull out and I will be obliged to take his shitty peasant crew members” from nearby Hampshire, she added.

Green claims that she was not given enough training for the role and accused the producers of “cutting corners”.

“Look at what happened with Alec Baldwin on the movie ‘Rust’,” she told the court. 

“Producers cutting corners, no safety measures in place, and a young woman got killed.” 

The trial, which began on Thursday, is due to last nine days.

SHOW COMMENTS