Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

UKRAINE

France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine

France will send 12 further Caesar truck-mounted howitzers to Ukraine for its fight against Russian invaders, Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said on Tuesday.

Published: 31 January 2023 16:44 CET
France to send more mobile artillery to Ukraine
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (L) shakes hands with French Armies Minister Sebastien Lecornu during a press conference as part of Ukraine's Defence Minister's official visit at the Hotel de Brienne, the French Ministry of Armed Forces, in Paris on January 31, 2023. (Photo by Julie SEBADELHA / POOL / AFP)

The artillery pieces, adding to 18 already delivered, would be financed from a €200-million fund France set up to fund arms for Kyiv, Lecornu said in a joint Paris press conference with his Ukranian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov.

Alongside other Western-supplied mobile cannons like the German Panzerhaubitze 2000, the Caesar was credited last year with helping Ukraine strike targets deep behind Russian lines, undermining Moscow’s offensive.

The truck-mounted 155mm guns can set up, fire a highly-accurate volley at ranges of up to 40 kilometres and shift position before the enemy can locate them and fire back.

Lecornu said the new batch of howitzers would be delivered in the coming weeks.

Denmark has also pledged its entire 19-strong fleet of the French-made howitzers to the Ukrainian war effort.

France was by early December the 7th-largest supporter of Ukraine since the war broke out, according to data on military and financial aid collated by the Germany-based Institute for the World Economy think-tank – not yet taking into account major announcements of military equipment last month.

But European donors remain far short of the United States’ military aid commitments.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

STRIKES

‘We won’t stop until we beat Macron’s reforms’ – French take to the streets against pension plans

The French once again took to the streets in huge numbers on Tuesday in a second day of mass walk-outs in protest at plans to reform the French pension system.

Published: 31 January 2023 15:50 CET
'We won't stop until we beat Macron's reforms' - French take to the streets against pension plans

Tuesday saw significant disruption on public transport and in schools as workers walked out – around 25 percent of France’s teachers were on strike, along with 36 percent of rail workers and 40 percent of workers in the State electricity giant Edf. 

Generally strike turnout was lower than the previous day’s mass strikes on January 19th, in the case of teachers the number walking out had almost halved. 

But marches and demos in towns and cities across France once again saw a huge turnout as organisers aimed to beat their January 19th total of more than 1 million people on the streets. 

Early estimates of turnout suggested they had achieved this, with police counting 14,000 people in Rouen, compared to 13,000 on the 19th, 12,000 in Le Havre (compared to 11,000 on January 19th) and 28,000 in Nantes (compared to 25,000).

Once again, there was a relatively high turnout in the smaller towns, which generally do not see large protests including 7,000 in Alès and 8,500 in Angoulême. 

In Paris the hardline CGT union estimated that 500,000 people marched (although we should point out that on January 19th the same union estimated 400,000 people in Paris, while the police said there were 80,000).

READ ALSO Why can France never agree on protest numbers?

The Macron government wants to reform the French pension system, including raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.

High school student Charlie, 15, was among those at the Paris protest. She said: “I’m here because I want to retire one day and I don’t want to finish up half dead from work.

“I think we should lower the retirement age to 60 – it is not humane for people to have to wait to retire until they are so old that they have only one of two years to enjoy it.” 

READ ALSO Five minutes to understand French pension reform

Osasu Imade, 43, works as a cleaner in the Paris area. She said: “We cannot work to 64.  Our work is extremely difficult and physical on a daily basis – we cannot continue until 64. I will continue to strike and demonstrate until this reform is cancelled.”

Teacher Jean-Michel, 69, said: “I am protesting in solidarity. I retire in three months, so the reform does not impact me but I’m doing it in solidarity for the young people.

“I find it completely unjust. I have continued to work past the retirement age of 62 but that is a choice – I do not support making it an obligation.”

Fanny, 36, a high school literature teacher had travelled from Seine et Marne to join the Paris protest. She said: “I am on strike and I will continue to protest –  this is the moment that we must all mobilise strongly together. 

Me, personally, I very much support a grève générale (general strike) because I think we are in a situation that requires that level of action.

“But if not we will continue to protest, maybe on a local level – for example in Seine et Marne we do torch-lit processions. This allows people who cannot strike because of financial insecurity to participate and get involved with us – we must continue to vary the types of action as much as possible.”

Isabelle, 56, a scientist who works in the private sector, was with her civil servant husband Paul at the Paris demo. She said: “I think there is a lot of support and a lot of people out on the streets today. All our friends are against the reform, maybe we cannot say we are representative of all of France, but at our dinner table on Sunday everyone was against it.”

SHOW COMMENTS