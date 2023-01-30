For members
STRIKES
LATEST: How Tuesday’s pension strike will impact Paris
Tuesday, January 31st marks a second day of mass strike action in protest at planned pension reforms - here's how the strike will impact services in the French capital.
Published: 30 January 2023 10:17 CET
Public transport in Paris will be severely disrupted on Tuesday. Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP
STRIKES
French Prime Minister Macron doubles down on pension age as strikes loom
France's prime minister on Sunday ruled out backtracking on a plan to raise the retirement age as unions prepared for another day of mass protests against the contested reform.
Published: 29 January 2023 12:34 CET
