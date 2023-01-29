Read news from:
LIVING IN FRANCE

Property tax, water rationing and visa tips: 6 essential articles for life in France

This week’s must-reads from the Local include a piece on new rules for property owners, measures to reduce water consumption, tips for Brits applying for post-Brexit visas, plus food labels, comics and holidays.

Published: 29 January 2023 08:27 CET
Last summer's drought led to water restrictions across France. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

In 2023 there is an additional requirement for anyone who owns property in France – they must fill in a one-off Déclaration d’occupation, stating whether their property is their main residence or a second home. From the rules for non-residents to second-home owners, we answer your questions…

New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

France’s environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a series of measures to reduce French people’s water consumption, as the country grapples with rising temperatures and more frequent droughts.

So what’s in store and how could you be affected?

Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts

Now that Britain is out of the EU, just how much harder is the process of moving to France from the UK after Brexit? We asked our British readers to share their tips for applying for visas as ‘third country nationals’ – here’s what they said;

‘Be ready to wait’: Your tips for getting a French visa post-Brexit

From home-made to made in France, organic to artisan, AOP to Red Label – French food and drink products have a bewildering array of different labels and quality marks – here’s what they all mean.

Bio, artisan and red label: What do French food and drink labels really mean?

One in four books sold in France is a ‘bande-dessinée‘ (comic book), The Local explores France’s enduring love affair with this art form.

Bande dessinée: Why do the French love comic books so much?

And finally, a question we all need to know the answer to, if only so we know when the shops are likely to be shut. You would think it would be a simple question – but the answer depends on the year, the region and your job. We explain.

Reader question: How many public holidays does France have?

DRIVING

Plans to create ‘car-share only’ lanes on French motorways

A consultation has begun on creating 'car-share only' lanes on certain French motorways, in order to encourage drivers to begin carpooling.

Published: 27 January 2023 13:38 CET
Certain lanes on French motorways including the A1, A13 and both the interior and exterior ringroad in Paris could soon be reserved for buses, taxi and cars with more than one person inside.

The government consultation has been launched into plans for six roads in the Île de France region – the A1, A4, A13, A14, A86 and the Paris périphérique – after the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sections of some of these roads (mainly the Paris périphérique) will be used during the Games as ‘voies olympiques’ (Olympic lanes) during the Games – reserved for athletes, media and others accredited by the Paris Olympic committee at peak times. They will be equipped with traffic cameras and extra signage for this purpose.

However, once the Games are over, Paris authorities have proposed not simply returning the lanes to normal, but instead reserving them for shared vehicles – buses, taxis and any car with two or more people inside.

It will not involve building new lanes, simply reserving certain lanes for shared vehicles. The proposal includes a 12km section of the A1 between Charles de Gaulle airport and the Stade de France and a 13km section of the A13 between Rocquencourt and the Saint-Cloud tunnel.

Paris City Hall has been involved in testing several different methods of ‘carpooling cameras’ that can show how many people are in a vehicle, but it is not yet clear how the shared-vehicle lanes would work.

The French government is trying to encourage car-sharing as a way to lower France’s energy consumption, offering €100 to anyone who signs up to a car-share platform.

You can have your say on the consultation here

