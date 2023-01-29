Property tax, water rationing and visa tips: 6 essential articles for life in France

In 2023 there is an additional requirement for anyone who owns property in France – they must fill in a one-off Déclaration d’occupation, stating whether their property is their main residence or a second home. From the rules for non-residents to second-home owners, we answer your questions…

New French property tax declaration – your questions answered

France’s environment minister Christophe Béchu has announced a series of measures to reduce French people’s water consumption, as the country grapples with rising temperatures and more frequent droughts.

So what’s in store and how could you be affected?

Water limits, apps and leaks: How France plans to deal with future droughts

Now that Britain is out of the EU, just how much harder is the process of moving to France from the UK after Brexit? We asked our British readers to share their tips for applying for visas as ‘third country nationals’ – here’s what they said;

‘Be ready to wait’: Your tips for getting a French visa post-Brexit

From home-made to made in France, organic to artisan, AOP to Red Label – French food and drink products have a bewildering array of different labels and quality marks – here’s what they all mean.

Bio, artisan and red label: What do French food and drink labels really mean?

One in four books sold in France is a ‘bande-dessinée‘ (comic book), The Local explores France’s enduring love affair with this art form.

Bande dessinée: Why do the French love comic books so much?

And finally, a question we all need to know the answer to, if only so we know when the shops are likely to be shut. You would think it would be a simple question – but the answer depends on the year, the region and your job. We explain.

Reader question: How many public holidays does France have?