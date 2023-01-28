Read news from:
Inside France: Blood sausages, union divisions and ‘the French’

From emerging splits in the opposition movement to France's planned pension reform to debate about whether 'the French' is a demeaning label (plus an unfortunate moment with a blood sausage), our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 28 January 2023 09:03 CET
Photo: Alain JOCARD/AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

The French

This week we’re talking about the French – or are we? This extract from the style guide of Associated Press, suggesting that ‘the French’ is a demeaning label, has gone wildly viral in France. 

Their point regarding labels like ‘the poor ‘ or ‘the mentally ill’ is clearly a good one and one that we try to follow at The Local, but their suggestion that they are replaced with the ‘people with’ format for the French has lead to some confusion and much laughter. Even the French Embassy in the US got in on the act.

AP has since deleted their tweet and apologised for the choice of examples. One thing I’ve always wondered though – why does the English language talk about ‘a German’, ‘a Swede’ ‘a Dane’ etc but not ‘a French’? Answers on a postcard please. 

Unfortunately placed sign of the week

It might have been better if the Loire village of Genilac hadn’t put these signs right next to each other – the one on the left calls on people to give blood, while the one on the right advertises the village’s blood-sausage festival. We’re sure all those sausages are made with animal blood.

Picture flagged up by the always funny Complots Faciles (easy conspiracies) account, which takes the piss out of conspiracy theorists with their hashtag Nous Sachons (we know).

United we stand?

On a more serious note, we’re also talking about strikes, of course. The government was reportedly worried by last week’s action – specifically the high turnout for demos in small towns which usually don’t do a lot of protesting (unlike in Paris, where we’re always on the street about something).

The next big strike will be on January 31st, but more and more of the smaller unions are declaring their own unlimited or renewable strikes into February.

Pension strikes: What to expect on January 31st

While the pension reform will undoubtedly be a major challenge for the government, it could also be difficult for the union leadership as they battle to keep their members united.

You can listen to us talking about strikes – as well as restaurant recommendations, sexism, film stars, basketball and France’s enduring love affair with comic books – in this week’s Talking France.

Map of the week

France’s longest border is with Brazil? Yep, because of French Guiana. If you come across a bizarre geographical fact about France, it’s usually to do with the overseas territories – for example, did you know that France has 12 different time zones?

Inside France: Love letters to Leclerc and militants on the street

From love letters to military hardware, inappropriate communications and - yes, of course - strikes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 21 January 2023 09:23 CET
Inside France: Love letters to Leclerc and militants on the street

Striking styles

It’s hard to get away from conversations about strikes in France right now, as a second day of action is planned after Thursday’s demos saw more than 1 million people take to the streets.

One thing everyone seems to agree on is that we’re likely in for a long dispute – with unions aiming to ramp up actions through February and March as the pension reform bill comes before parliament.

Calendar: Key dates of French pension strikes

Similar strikes in 2019 saw Paris brought to a virtual standstill as public transport halted, but one big thing has changed since then – télétravail. The pandemic saw many people switch to permanent or occasional home-working, which makes transport strikes a lot less disruptive. For this reason, it seems likely that we will see more ‘wildcat’ actions by the more militant strikers, such as blockading refineries or switching off the power to towns.

Our Talking France podcast this week is on this very topic – the current strikes but also the history, culture and philosophy of striking in France. Listen here.

Belle communications

Until recently, Leclerc was a supermarket to most people (and a character in ‘Allo ‘Allo to some) but we now know that is is also a type of French tank, thanks to discussions about possibly sending some of these vehicles to Ukraine.

And it seems that Ukraine wants them, judging by this excellent video from the ever-creative people in charge of Ukraine’s government communications.

Inappropriate attentions 

This week I was mildly creeped out to receive a handwritten letter – addressed to me personally and in English – from the Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organisation I have never had any contact with.

And it turns out that this is a common experience for foreigners in France, who appear to be targeted for attention. Some people reported truly intrusive acts such as a letter sent during the pandemic to a woman who lives alone talking about the challenges of living alone, or the woman in a remote village who met three men who said they were “looking for the Englishwoman”. 

French textbook of the week 

It can be fun leafing through some of the older French textbooks with their rather dated attitudes – Teach Yourself Quick and Easy French has a whole section to devoted to buying cigarettes (avec ou sans filtre) and also this slightly sleazy suggestion for greetings.

I once found in my granny’s house a phrasebook from the 1920s which began by teaching people to say “I am British and demand instant attention”. I wouldn’t recommend trying that phrase out in modern France . . .

