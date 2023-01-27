Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

POLITICS

Rugby tickets, coffee and stickers – French presidential candidates chastised over expenses claims

From coffee runs to rugby tickets and professional photos - France's election financing body has revealed some of the items it has refused to reimburse from the 2022 presidential race.

Published: 27 January 2023 18:06 CET
Rugby tickets, coffee and stickers - French presidential candidates chastised over expenses claims
An employee of a display company placards 2022 French presidential candidates' official campaign posters (Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP)

Spending on the election trail is tightly regulated in France, with maximum campaign spends per candidate as well as a list of acceptable expenses that can be reimbursed.

In France the State pays at least some of the election campaign costs, with the budget calculated according to how many votes the candidate ends up getting. 

READ MORE: 5 things to know about French election campaign financing

On Friday, the government body (la Commission nationale des comptes de campagne et des financements politiques – or CNCCFP) released its findings for the 12 candidates who ran in the April 2022 presidential campaign. 

All of the candidates had their accounts approved, but 11 out of the 12 were refused reimbursement on certain items. Here are some of the items that did not get CNCCFP approval;

Rugby tickets 

Jean Lassalle – the wildcard ‘pro farmer’ candidate who received about three percent of votes cast in the first round of the 2022 election – bought “19 tickets to attend a rugby match” according to the CNCCFP’s findings. The organisation said it would not be reimbursing the tickets and questioned “the electoral nature of the event”. 

The total cost of the tickets was €465 (or €24.50 each).

Too many coffees

Socialist candidate, and current mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo reportedly spent at least €1,600 on coffee for her team during the campaign.

According to the CNCCFP, however, the caffeine needed to keep a presidential campaign running did not qualify under the country’s strict campaign financing rules.

Too many stickers

Hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s was told that the 1.2 million stickers that were bought – to the tune of €28,875 – to advertise the campaign would not be reimbursed. Mélenchon justified the purchasing of the stickers – saying that in the vast majority of cases they were used to build up visibility for campaign events, but CNCCFP ruled that “such a large number” was not justified. 

Mélenchon was not the only one to get in trouble for his signage. Extreme-right candidate Éric Zemmour was accused of having put up over 10,000 posters outside official places reserved for signage. The same went for the far-right’s Marine Le Pen, who decided to appeal the CNCCFP’s decision not to reimburse €300,000 spent on putting posters of her face with the phrase “M la France” on 12 campaign buses.

Poster pictures

Emmanuel Macron – who won re-election in 2022 – will not be reimbursed for the €30,000 spent on a professional photographer Soazig de la Moissonière, who works as his official photographer and took the picture for his campaign poster. 

The CNCCFP said that Macron’s team had “not sufficiently justified” the expenditure.

Expensive Airbnbs

Green party member Yannick Jadot reportedly spent €6,048 on Airbnbs in the city of Paris for some of his campaign employees – an expense that the CNCCFP said that public funds would not cover.

Translating posters

The campaign finance body also refused to reimburse the Mélenchon campaign’s decision to translate its programme into several foreign languages at a cost of €5,398.

The CNCCFP said that they did not consider the translations to be “an expense specifically intended to obtain votes” in a French election.

Best and worst in class

The extreme-right pundit Zemmour had the largest amount of money not reimbursed. Zemmour created a campaign video that used film clips and historic news footage without permission and also appeared on CNews without declaring his candidacy – because of these two offences, CNCCFP has reduced his reimbursement by €200,000. He has been hit with a separate bill of €70,000 after he was found guilty of copyright infringement over the campaign video. 

The star pupil was Nathalie Arthaud, high-school teacher and candidate for the far-left Lutte Ouvriere party, who apparently had “completely clean accounts”. A CNCCFP spokesperson told Le Parisien that if all candidate accounts were like Arthauds’, then “we would be unemployed”.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

MONEY

Calculator: How rich are the French?

France's national statistics agency has published new data showing just how much wealth the average French person has - and the average amount of assets might surprise you.

Published: 27 January 2023 11:10 CET
Calculator: How rich are the French?

National statistics agency Insee has published a new report into the patrimoine (wealth) of the French population, showing that the average person has assets (money, property, other possessions) worth €177,200.

However it’s important to note that this is patrimoine brut – gross wealth – and so doesn’t take into account any outstanding loans such as mortgages.

When we look at net wealth (the value of property with any outstanding loans/mortgages subtracted) the value falls, but perhaps not as much as you would expect – €124,800 is the average net wealth in France. 

One explanation for this could be the French inheritance system, whereby parents cannot disinherit their children so it’s common for French adults to inherit the family home, often mortgage free. Second homes are not only the preserve of the wealthy in France, many average-income families have a second home, which has often been inherited from family members. 

Throughout the country 3.2 million homes are classed as maisons sécondaires, the vast majority of them owned by French people.

The overall assets assessment doesn’t take into account income or savings – so you could have a valuable home but no money in the bank.

In 2022, the average salary in France was €39,300 per year, after taxes (or €2,340 net per month).

Just for fun, French news site BFMTV has created this wealth calculator, where you can enter your total wealth (including the value of any property you own even if it’s mortgaged, other assets like a car, any savings or shares you have) and it will tell you how many people are wealthier than you.  

For the average household, property (whether mortgaged or not) represented 62 percent of their wealth, followed by financial wealth such as savings or shares at 21 percent, business assets at 11 percent and all other assets (eg cars, household equipment, artworks) at 6 percent.

Graphic: Insee

To be in the richest 10 percent of the French you need to be worth €716,300 and to be in the top one percent you need €2.24 million. 

And wealth is heavily concentrated among the older generation – under 30s have on average assets worth €71,200 while the 50-59 age group are worth on average €401,300. 

Graphic: Insee

The land of égalité? Not quite, the poorest 50 percent of households own just eight per cent of the country’s wealth, while the richest half own 92 percent of the assets. 

SHOW COMMENTS