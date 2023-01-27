For members
MONEY
Calculator: How rich are the French?
France's national statistics agency has published new data showing just how much wealth the average French person has - and the average amount of assets might surprise you.
Published: 27 January 2023 11:10 CET
Photo by Philippe HUGUEN / AFP
For members
FOOD & DRINK
Bio, artisan and red label: What do French food and drink labels really mean?
From home-made to made in France, organic to artisan, AOP to Red Label - French food and drink products have a bewildering array of different labels and quality marks - here's what they all mean.
Published: 26 January 2023 17:01 CET
Updated: 27 January 2023 08:27 CET
Updated: 27 January 2023 08:27 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments