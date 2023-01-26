Read news from:
TALKING FRANCE

PODCAST: France’s ‘alarming’ sexism problem, property taxes and what next for pension strikes

The Talking France podcast is back with a new episode that ranges from pension strikes and property taxes to comic books, film stars and what to order in French restaurants.

Published: 26 January 2023 08:41 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what we’ve been talking about in France this week. 

As the battle over pension reform continues we’re looking at what to expect in the strikes planned for the weeks ahead, as well as the French attitude to work in general – is it really true that in France you ‘work to live, rather than live to work’?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below. 

John Lichfield told us: “The idea of work as something fulfilling, as something that defines you, seems not to be as common in France than it is in other countries.

“I was once on a train journey, a long time ago, and happened to be sitting next to the general secretary of one of the train drivers’ unions and I asked him what train drivers do with the rest of their lives after retiring at 52 – as the age was then – and he looked a bit embarrassed and said that many go into charitable work and they have lots of interests.

“But I’m not sure that many of the people who retire early even have very happy lives, my experience of people in my part of Normandy who retired early is that many end up at a loose end and feel as if their lives have sort of ended.” 

Articles to read:

There’s a special festival in France this week – the festival of bande-dessiné (graphic novels or comic books) in the south-west town of Angouleme. We’re speaking to some experts on just why this art-form is so popular in France and whether Tintin is really “the francophone Beatles”.

We’re answering questions from readers on the new tax declaration that all property owners in France must make, as well as mulling over the shortlist for the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, plus adding our own film recommendations. 

And as ever, the team are sharing their ‘life hacks’ to make life in France more fun, including tips for what to order in restaurants and how to maximise your chances of getting tickets for the Paris Olympics.

You can find all episodes of Talking France HERE.

PODCAST: Will mass strikes bring France to a halt in the ‘mother of all battles’ ahead?

As France heads into a major confrontation between the government and unions, we're back with a 'strike special' episode of Talking France answering questions like - how long will the current strikes go on for? Do the unions have the power to defeat the government? And should I cancel my holiday to France?

Published: 18 January 2023 08:07 CET
Updated: 21 January 2023 08:24 CET
Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Gen Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at all aspects of French striking, from the current conflict to the wider history and culture of striking in France.

As France prepares for the first day of strikes against pension reform on Thursday, John told us: “I think we are in for one of France’s big cataclysmic government versus union confrontations for several, several weeks.”

You can find Talking France on Apple, Spotify or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

As well as practical info for how to deal with Thursday’s strike and how long the protests are likely to last, we’re also looking at strikes more generally – is the power of French unions declining? Why does France have such a high rate of strikes? How do French people feel about the regular disruption? And is the government likely to back down this time?

We bring you some useful apps to use on strike days and answer questions from readers including ‘Should I cancel my planned holiday to France because of the strikes?’.

And finally there’s some useful French vocab to help you understand strikes, service disruptions and a couple of choice words to use if you get caught up in the chaos.

You can find last week’s episode – where we looked at the detail of the pension reform that is the cause of the strikes – HERE, and all previous episodes of Talking France HERE.

Articles for further reading:

