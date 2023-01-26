PODCAST: France’s ‘alarming’ sexism problem, property taxes and what next for pension strikes

Host Ben McPartland is joined by Local France editor Emma Pearson, journalist Genevieve Mansfield and political expert John Lichfield to look at what we’ve been talking about in France this week.

As the battle over pension reform continues we’re looking at what to expect in the strikes planned for the weeks ahead, as well as the French attitude to work in general – is it really true that in France you ‘work to live, rather than live to work’?

You can find the Talking France podcast on Spotify, Apple or Google podcasts, download it HERE or listen on the link below.

John Lichfield told us: “The idea of work as something fulfilling, as something that defines you, seems not to be as common in France than it is in other countries.

“I was once on a train journey, a long time ago, and happened to be sitting next to the general secretary of one of the train drivers’ unions and I asked him what train drivers do with the rest of their lives after retiring at 52 – as the age was then – and he looked a bit embarrassed and said that many go into charitable work and they have lots of interests.

“But I’m not sure that many of the people who retire early even have very happy lives, my experience of people in my part of Normandy who retired early is that many end up at a loose end and feel as if their lives have sort of ended.”

Articles to read:

There’s a special festival in France this week – the festival of bande-dessiné (graphic novels or comic books) in the south-west town of Angouleme. We’re speaking to some experts on just why this art-form is so popular in France and whether Tintin is really “the francophone Beatles”.

We’re answering questions from readers on the new tax declaration that all property owners in France must make, as well as mulling over the shortlist for the Césars, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, plus adding our own film recommendations.

And as ever, the team are sharing their ‘life hacks’ to make life in France more fun, including tips for what to order in restaurants and how to maximise your chances of getting tickets for the Paris Olympics.

You can find all episodes of Talking France HERE.