FRENCH HISTORY

Marseille determined to remember ‘forgotten’ WWII roundups of Jews

It was one of the most shameful yet least known outrages of the Nazi occupation of France during World War II.

Published: 26 January 2023 08:47 CET
The "Vieux-Port" (Old Harbour) in the southern French city of Marseille. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

One hundred-year-old Albert Corrieri still vividly remembers French and German police evicting and rounding up thousands of people from around Marseille’s Old Port, including hundreds of Jews later sent to a death camp. 

“I can still see those poor people with their bundles on their backs, after the Germans and French collaborators threw them out into the street in the middle of winter,” said Corrieri, who was 20 years old at the time.

After the raids in January 1943, a whole neighbourhood along one side of the Old Port was razed to the ground by the Nazis, who saw it as a hotbed of the French Resistance.

But with witnesses dying out, the city’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan is worried it will be forgotten.

“The story of the destruction of the old quarters and the 1943 roundups isn’t even in school books,” he wrote this month.

“It has been forgotten in the national retelling of World War II.”

Yet it is comparable to the notorious mass arrests of Jews in Paris in July 1942, Payan argued, which is taught in French schools.

In the Velodrome d’Hiver raids, more than 12,000 people, including 4,000 children, were rounded up in the French capital in less than two days.

Neighbourhood destroyed

The city of Marseille is organising a series of events this year, including a photo exhibition, to remind people that they had their own roundups too.

In a first raid on the night of January 22, 1943, French police arrested 1,865 men, women and children in an area of the port near the opera house that had a large Jewish community.

The next day German troops encircled a densely-populated low-income district to the north of the old harbour that was home to dockers, including many of Italian origin, as well as bars and brothels.

Berlin considered it a bastion of the Resistance as well as a “pigsty”.

French police then moved in and arrested 635 people.

Early on January 24, German soldiers and French police woke up the whole neighbourhood and evacuated 15,000 of its inhabitants by force, transferring them to an abandoned army camp some 140 kilometres east of the city.

The authorities then blew up 1,500 buildings, laying waste to an area the size of 20 football pitches along the harbour.

Images of the aftermath show most of the district, where 20,000 people had lived, reduced to a sea of rubble.

‘Crimes against humanity’

Some 800 Jews were crammed into cattle trains after first two days of roundups. 

Elie Arditti, who was 19 at the time, described the scene.

“They squashed us in to the point that we had to put our arms up in the air to make room for new arrivals,” he said.

Then “they chucked seven loaves of bread and three cans into the wagon, and a worker sealed us in,” he told researchers before his death.

When the train started moving, everybody on board was reciting the Kaddish, a Hebrew mourning prayer for the dead, he said.

Arditti managed to escape, but all the other Jews were transported to the Sobibor extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Pascal Luongo, a lawyer for the survivors and the descendants of the victims of the Marseille roundups, filed a complaint for “crimes against humanity” with the prosecutor general in Paris in 2019.

He said it is unlikely the probe will find anyone responsible that is still alive, but it’s a first step.

“We’ve come very, very far and just opening an investigation into crimes against humanity has allowed us to revisit these events,” said Luongo, whose grandfather was forcibly evacuated from the old harbour quarter.

The next step, he said, would be for the French state to recognise its responsibility in the events, and for the Marseille roundups to be added to the school curriculum.

DISCRIMINATION

Many young Frenchmen say violence against women acceptable, sexism survey reveals

Sexism remains at an "alarming" level in France with many young men judging discriminatory or violent behaviour against women to be acceptable, a report published on Monday found.

Published: 23 January 2023 14:50 CET
Many young Frenchmen say violence against women acceptable, sexism survey reveals

Based on a study of 2,500 people France’s High Authority on Equality (HCE), a consultative body, found that while most respondents bemoaned sexism in principle, “they fail to reject it in practice”.

French people had become more aware of gender inequality, partly thanks to the #MeToo movement, but “bias and gender stereotypes, sexist cliches and everyday sexism are still commonplace”, it said.

“The report shows a French society that remains deeply sexist in all its spheres,” the HCE said.

Some of sexism’s most violent manifestations were actually getting worse, it said, especially for the younger generation.

While older men often remained stuck in conservative views on male and female roles in society, younger men sometimes displayed aggressively macho tendencies, the report said. 

READ MORE: Is France the home of romance or a place of rampant sexual harassment?

Some 20 percent of men between 25 and 34 years polled said bragging about sexual exploits was needed to “be respected as a man in society”, while 23 percent said that men “sometimes need to use violence to get respect”.

‘Less well treated’

While most men over 65 judged that the image of women in pornography was “problematic”, only 48 percent of men aged 15-34 years thought so.

Some 80 percent of women questioned said, meanwhile, that they thought they had been “less well treated” in their lives because of their gender.

Fourteen percent said they had had a sexual act forced on them, and 37 percent said they had lived some sexual situation to which they had not consented.

A quarter of the men in the report downplayed sexual violence, saying that “too much attention is being paid to sexual assaults”.

The HCE said it had detected a male “backlash” across French society, with “macho raids” on social media seeking “to reduce women to silence or discredit them”.

New forms of sexual targeting were making things worse for many women, the report found, citing online violence, verbal abuse on social media and porn productions with “barbaric” content.

HCE president Sylvie Pierre-Brossolette said the authorities needed to target male attitudes “from a very young age”, including “massive action” in education, and more stringent regulation of the online sphere.

“Everyday sexism leads to violent sexism,” Pierre-Brossolette told AFP. 

She also called for the creation of a public independent high authority to fight sexist violence in politics, and more financial and human resources to combat domestic violence.

The HCE also recommended a ban on gendered toys for children and making public subsidies for companies contingent on progress in terms of equality.

