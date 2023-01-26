Read news from:
FRENCH HISTORY

French aristocrat’s golden dental secret revealed 400 years on

Scientists have discovered the long-buried secret of a 17th-century French aristocrat 400 years after her death: she was using gold wire to keep her teeth from falling out.

Published: 26 January 2023 17:10 CET
The castle of Laval, built on the 11th century and overlooking the Mayenne river in Laval, western France. (Photo by JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP)

The body of Anne d’Alegre, who died in 1619, was discovered during an archaeological excavation at the Chateau de Laval in northwestern France in 1988.

Embalmed in a lead coffin, her skeleton — and teeth — were remarkably well preserved.

At the time the archaeologists noticed that she had a dental prosthetic, but they did not have advanced scanning tools to find out more.

Thirty-five years later, a team of archaeologists and dentists have identified that d’Alegre suffered from periodontal disease that was loosening her teeth, according to a study published in the Journal of Archaeological Science: Reports this week.

A “Cone Beam” scan, which uses X-rays to build three-dimensional images, showed that gold wire had been used to hold together and tighten several of her teeth.

She also had an artificial tooth made of ivory from an elephant — not hippopotamus, which was popular at the time.

But this ornate dental work only “made the situation worse”, said Rozenn Colleter, an archaeologist at the French National Institute for Preventive Archaeological Research and lead author of the study.

The gold wires would have needed repeated tightening over the years, further destabilising the neighbouring teeth, the researchers said.

D’Alegre likely went through the pain for more than just medical reasons. There was huge pressure on aristocratic women at a time when appearance was seen as related to value and rank in society.

Ambroise Pare, a contemporary of D’Alegre’s who was the doctor for several French kings and designed similar dental prosthetics, claimed that “if a patient is toothless, his speech becomes depraved”, Colleter told AFP.

A nice smile was particularly important for d’Alegre, a “controversial” twice-widowed socialite “who did not have a good reputation,” Colleter added.

War and widowhood

D’Alegre lived through a troubled time in French history.

She was a Huguenot, Protestants who fought against Catholics in the French Wars of Religion in the late 1500s.

By the age of 21, she was already widowed once and had a young son, Guy XX de Laval. 

When the country plunged into the Eighth War of Religion, D’Alegre and her son were forced to hide from Catholic forces while their property was seized by the king.

Her son then converted to Catholicism and went to fight in Hungary, dying in battle at the age of 20.

After being widowed a second time, D’Alegre died of an illness aged 54.

D’Alegre’s teeth “shows that she went through a lot of stress,” Colleter said.

The researcher said she hopes that the research “goes a little way towards rehabilitating her”. 

Severe periodontal diseases are estimated to affect nearly a fifth of the world’s adults, according to the World Health Organization.

FRENCH HISTORY

Marseille determined to remember ‘forgotten’ WWII roundups of Jews

It was one of the most shameful yet least known outrages of the Nazi occupation of France during World War II.

Published: 26 January 2023 08:47 CET
Marseille determined to remember 'forgotten' WWII roundups of Jews

One hundred-year-old Albert Corrieri still vividly remembers French and German police evicting and rounding up thousands of people from around Marseille’s Old Port, including hundreds of Jews later sent to a death camp. 

“I can still see those poor people with their bundles on their backs, after the Germans and French collaborators threw them out into the street in the middle of winter,” said Corrieri, who was 20 years old at the time.

After the raids in January 1943, a whole neighbourhood along one side of the Old Port was razed to the ground by the Nazis, who saw it as a hotbed of the French Resistance.

But with witnesses dying out, the city’s left-wing mayor Benoit Payan is worried it will be forgotten.

“The story of the destruction of the old quarters and the 1943 roundups isn’t even in school books,” he wrote this month.

“It has been forgotten in the national retelling of World War II.”

Yet it is comparable to the notorious mass arrests of Jews in Paris in July 1942, Payan argued, which is taught in French schools.

In the Velodrome d’Hiver raids, more than 12,000 people, including 4,000 children, were rounded up in the French capital in less than two days.

Neighbourhood destroyed

The city of Marseille is organising a series of events this year, including a photo exhibition, to remind people that they had their own roundups too.

In a first raid on the night of January 22, 1943, French police arrested 1,865 men, women and children in an area of the port near the opera house that had a large Jewish community.

The next day German troops encircled a densely-populated low-income district to the north of the old harbour that was home to dockers, including many of Italian origin, as well as bars and brothels.

Berlin considered it a bastion of the Resistance as well as a “pigsty”.

French police then moved in and arrested 635 people.

Early on January 24, German soldiers and French police woke up the whole neighbourhood and evacuated 15,000 of its inhabitants by force, transferring them to an abandoned army camp some 140 kilometres east of the city.

The authorities then blew up 1,500 buildings, laying waste to an area the size of 20 football pitches along the harbour.

Images of the aftermath show most of the district, where 20,000 people had lived, reduced to a sea of rubble.

‘Crimes against humanity’

Some 800 Jews were crammed into cattle trains after first two days of roundups. 

Elie Arditti, who was 19 at the time, described the scene.

“They squashed us in to the point that we had to put our arms up in the air to make room for new arrivals,” he said.

Then “they chucked seven loaves of bread and three cans into the wagon, and a worker sealed us in,” he told researchers before his death.

When the train started moving, everybody on board was reciting the Kaddish, a Hebrew mourning prayer for the dead, he said.

Arditti managed to escape, but all the other Jews were transported to the Sobibor extermination camp in Nazi-occupied Poland.

Pascal Luongo, a lawyer for the survivors and the descendants of the victims of the Marseille roundups, filed a complaint for “crimes against humanity” with the prosecutor general in Paris in 2019.

He said it is unlikely the probe will find anyone responsible that is still alive, but it’s a first step.

“We’ve come very, very far and just opening an investigation into crimes against humanity has allowed us to revisit these events,” said Luongo, whose grandfather was forcibly evacuated from the old harbour quarter.

The next step, he said, would be for the French state to recognise its responsibility in the events, and for the Marseille roundups to be added to the school curriculum.

