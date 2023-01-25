US star Pharrell Williams singer talks internet safety with French President

“A safe place for all, secure and open, peaceful and democratic, which respects human rights,” Macron tweeted after after the meeting with the singer.
“That’s what the Internet must be and remain, especially for our children. It’s one of our battles. Artists, join us, and speak out! Thank you @Pharrell for your commitment.”
A spokesperson for Macron the pair discussed “the digital world”, while the artist was in Paris for Fashion Week. Williams is due to perform at the Pieces jaunes gala – a charity chaired by Brigitte Macron – at the Zenith in the capital.
The show will be broadcast on France 2 on Saturday evening.
Macron and Williams “got on really well,” the spokesperson added. “Pharrell Williams is very involved in issues of the harmful effects of the internet and smartphones on young people.”
With millions of followers across social media, the 49-year-old Williams has a huge platform to raise awareness among young people, the Elysée added.
The recent death by suicide of a 13-year-old French boy who was subjected to homophobic bullying at school sparked a national debate recently. An investigation will examine whether he was bullied online as well as in person.
