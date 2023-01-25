For members
Reader question: Why do French strikes always seem to be on Tuesdays and Thursdays?
If a one-day strike is called in France there is a high chance that it will be on either a Tuesday or a Thursday - here's why.
Published: 25 January 2023 16:30 CET
A demonstrator, wearing a jacket of the French union General Confederation of Labour (CGT), waves a light flare during a rally in Lyon, south-eastern France (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE / AFP)
What to expect from strike action in France during the February school holidays
Several French unions have filed strike notices for February, with some aiming to target to busy February holiday period - here's what you can expect.
Published: 25 January 2023 15:13 CET
