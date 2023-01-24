Read news from:
French court jails influencer who skimmed Covid aid

A Paris appeals court on Monday jailed an online influencer for five years for skimming more than €3 million off government support for businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Published: 24 January 2023 09:27 CET
The snapchat logo (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Paul Antony, known as “PA7” online, trawled social networks like Snapchat for self-employed people and small firms from March 2020, filling out fraudulent claims for the business payouts on their behalf and taking a 40 percent cut.

Of the 700 requests he filed totalling almost €34 million, some €7.5 million were honoured between March 2020 and July 2021, leaving the 25-year-old with “commissions” of over three million euros, the court found.

He and a friend, Julien M., spent months “showing off” their sudden wealth in Dubai to his 51,000 Snapchat followers and 13,000 Instagram fans before they were arrested.

Antony had pled guilty to fraud and money laundering as part of an organised criminal gang in his initial trial, but filed an appeal over the sentence.

The appeals court reduced his jail time from seven to five years, one of them on probation.

He is also barred from running a business for 10 years. 

“The court applied the law well and justly given the facts of the case,” Antony’s lawyers Carole Foissy and David-Olivier Kaminski said.

Julien M. also received a reduced sentence, from five to three years’ jail, with 18 months on probation.

TRAVEL NEWS

All trains halted at Paris’ Gare de l’Est after vandals sabotage signals

Commuters in Paris faced travel misery in Tuesday morning when train services to and from Paris' Gare de l'Est were suspended due to sabotage. Officials said they expect services to be halted all day on Tuesday.

Published: 24 January 2023 08:32 CET
Updated: 24 January 2023 09:47 CET
TGV and commuter services on several lines either leaving or arriving at Paris’ Gare de l’Est station were cancelled on Tuesday morning after a signalling malfunction that officials said was caused by vandalism.

A fire broke out at a signals point during the morning rush in what was first thought to be an accident, but then turned out to be arson, they said.

“According to early findings, we can say this was a fire set deliberately on the electrical cables,” a spokeswoman for rail operator SNCF told AFP.

The spokeswoman for France’s national rail service, SNCF, said services would now be cancelled for all of Tuesday, after officials had earlier expressed hope that services could resume around 10:00 am.

The lines affected

The Transilien P line, as well as all TGV (high speed trains) and TERs (Regional trains) coming in and out of the station were all disrupted.

Fast TGV trains to Nancy, Colmar and Reims as well as Frankfurt in Germany were cancelled or delayed, according to the station’s electronic departures display.

The problems began at 6am on Tuesday. 

Gare de l’Est is one of Paris’ most frequently used train stations.

SNCF figures from 2019 pointed to at least 41 million travellers passing through it. Trains departing from the station often go in the direction of Eastern France, and the station also offers train journeys for international destinatinos, such as Germany and Luxembourg.

