CRIME

Animal rights group to sue French rail service after cat crushed by train

After family pet Neko was run over by a high-speed TGV train at Paris' Montparnasse station, animal rights group 'Fondation 30 millions d'amis' is suing the French national rail service.

Published: 24 January 2023 10:36 CET
A high speed TGV train stands at a platform at the Gare Montparnasse train station in Paris (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

After a cat was crushed by a train departing from the Paris Montparnasse station, the Foundation for 30 million friends (Fondation 30 millions d’amis) announced that it would be suing French national rail services, SNCF, for “serious abuse and acts of cruelty resulting in the death of an animal” – an offence that has a maximum penalty of a €75,000 fine or five years in jail.

The Foundation announced its plans to file complaints against SNCF in a tweet published on Monday, referencing the tragic death of a family pet, Neko, who was crushed by a high-speed TGV train on January 2nd.

The cat had apparently been travelling with its owner, Georgia, and her 15-year-old daughter, Melaïna when it managed to escape from its cage prior to boarding. The animal then hid under the train headed from Paris to Bordeaux and was crushed as the TGV departed.

The mother and daughter reportedly spent at least 20 minutes attempting to negotiate with SNCF officials to delay the departure of the train in order to recover the cat, but their requests were refused. 

The case

As a result, the head of the foundation, Reha Hutin, said in a statement published on the organisation’s website that the animal was “knowingly crushed”.

“In addition to the abominable cruelty of the facts, the animal was in compliance with the rules, his owners had purchased a ticket for him to travel along with them”, said Hutin. “It was therefore an SNCF passenger who was knowingly crushed.”

According to reporting by Le Parisien, the complaint filed cited Article 521-1 of the French penal code, alleging that SNCF’s actions constituted serious abuse and acts of cruelty, which could lead to a fine of up to €75,000 and five years imprisonment if found responsible.

In response, French national rail services justified their decision to Le Parisien, arguing that “it is extremely dangerous to go down on the tracks because they are electrified”. SNCF also reiterated to the French daily that the incident occurred during the end of the Christmas-New Year holidays, “so there were a lot of people in the station, which meant that we could not stop the traffic so easily”.

CRIME

French court jails influencer who skimmed Covid aid

A Paris appeals court on Monday jailed an online influencer for five years for skimming more than €3 million off government support for businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

Published: 24 January 2023 09:27 CET
Paul Antony, known as “PA7” online, trawled social networks like Snapchat for self-employed people and small firms from March 2020, filling out fraudulent claims for the business payouts on their behalf and taking a 40 percent cut.

Of the 700 requests he filed totalling almost €34 million, some €7.5 million were honoured between March 2020 and July 2021, leaving the 25-year-old with “commissions” of over three million euros, the court found.

He and a friend, Julien M., spent months “showing off” their sudden wealth in Dubai to his 51,000 Snapchat followers and 13,000 Instagram fans before they were arrested.

Antony had pled guilty to fraud and money laundering as part of an organised criminal gang in his initial trial, but filed an appeal over the sentence.

The appeals court reduced his jail time from seven to five years, one of them on probation.

He is also barred from running a business for 10 years. 

“The court applied the law well and justly given the facts of the case,” Antony’s lawyers Carole Foissy and David-Olivier Kaminski said.

Julien M. also received a reduced sentence, from five to three years’ jail, with 18 months on probation.

