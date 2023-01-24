Read news from:
All trains halted at Paris’ Gare de l’Est after vandals sabotage signals

Commuters in Paris faced travel misery in Tuesday morning when train services to and from Paris' Gare de l'Est were suspended due to sabotage.

Published: 24 January 2023 08:32 CET
The station's name and the logo of French national rail operator SNCF are seen at the entrance to the Gare de l'Est train and metro station in Paris (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP)

TGV and commuter services on several lines either leaving or arriving at Paris’ Gare de l’Est station were cancelled on Tuesday morning after a signalling malfunction that officials said was caused by vandalism.

A fire broke out at a signals point during the morning rush in what was first thought to be an accident, but then turned out to be arson, they said.

“According to early findings, we can say this was a fire set deliberately on the electrical cables,” a spokeswoman for rail operator SNCF told AFP.

A spokesperson for France’s national rail service, SNCF, said on Tuesday morning that the problem was “being worked on, and we hope to resume [services] at 10 am”.

The lines affected

The Transilien P line, as well as all TGV (high speed trains) and TERs (Regional trains) coming in and out of the station were all disrupted.

Fast TGV trains to Nancy, Colmar and Reims as well as Frankfurt in Germany were cancelled or delayed, according to the station’s electronic departures display.

The problems began at 6am on Tuesday. 

Gare de l’Est is one of Paris’ most frequently used train stations.

SNCF figures from 2019 pointed to at least 41 million travellers passing through it. Trains departing from the station often go in the direction of Eastern France, and the station also offers train journeys for international destinatinos, such as Germany and Luxembourg.

France and Germany announce 60,000 free train tickets this summer

Young people across France and Germany may be able to benefit from free rail tickets this summer, part of a joint initiative to strengthen ties between the two countries.

Published: 23 January 2023 12:08 CET
French and Germany transport ministers announced in a joint press release that 60,000 free train tickets would be made available to young people to help facilitate exchange between the two countries this summer.

The release did not specify the age restrictions, but the ‘young person’s railcard’ schemes in France are available to people under 26.

French and German transport ministers Clément Beaune and Volker Wissing announced that “60,000 tickets will be made available free of charge, according to terms and conditions which will be specified shortly”.

The scheme will be supported financially by both countries’ national rail service – SNCF for France, and Deutsche Bahn for Germany. French media reported that tickets will be allocated through a draw.

The goal of the free ticket plan, which is set to be put into place during the summer of 2023, is to encourage young people to travel between the two countries, and to build up more cultural exchange between France and Germany. 

It was announced to coincide with the 60th anniversary of France and Germany signing of the Élysée Treaty – which helped to build bilateral cooperation between the former adversaries.

The two heads of state – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, met in Paris on Sunday to mark the occasion.

Additionally, the German transport minister told French daily Libération that the project was also intended to fight against climate change, by incentivising rail travel. 

“The plan aims to achieve our climate objectives for the transport sector. We need to convince even more people to travel by train. To do this, we have to offer attractive offers,” Wissing said.

Germany has already announced other schemes to encourage rail travel, such as the implementation of the €49 monthly rail pass.

The French transport ministry also highlighted that the free ticket scheme is not the only rail service plan to better connect the two countries. The Paris to Berlin high speed TGV train is set to be launched in 2024, and by late 2023 (or early 2024) the night train connecting the two cities will make its return.

Travellers can also take advantage of other high-speed lines connecting the two countries, such as the high speed direct line that already connects Paris to Munich. 

