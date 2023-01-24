All trains halted at Paris’ Gare de l’Est after vandals sabotage signals

TGV and commuter services on several lines either leaving or arriving at Paris’ Gare de l’Est station were cancelled on Tuesday morning after a signalling malfunction that officials said was caused by vandalism.

A fire broke out at a signals point during the morning rush in what was first thought to be an accident, but then turned out to be arson, they said.

“According to early findings, we can say this was a fire set deliberately on the electrical cables,” a spokeswoman for rail operator SNCF told AFP.

A spokesperson for France’s national rail service, SNCF, said on Tuesday morning that the problem was “being worked on, and we hope to resume [services] at 10 am”.

The lines affected

The Transilien P line, as well as all TGV (high speed trains) and TERs (Regional trains) coming in and out of the station were all disrupted.

Fast TGV trains to Nancy, Colmar and Reims as well as Frankfurt in Germany were cancelled or delayed, according to the station’s electronic departures display.

❌#InfoTrafic #LigneP 1/2 A la suite d'une panne sur les installations du gestionnaire de réseau (incendie dans un local technique dans le secteur de Vaires ), le trafic est interrompu entre #ParisEst et #ChateauThierry et entre #ParisEst et #Meaux jusqu'à 10h00. pic.twitter.com/CTFHTsJfbl — Ligne P (@LIGNEP_SNCF) January 24, 2023

The problems began at 6am on Tuesday.

Gare de l’Est is one of Paris’ most frequently used train stations.

SNCF figures from 2019 pointed to at least 41 million travellers passing through it. Trains departing from the station often go in the direction of Eastern France, and the station also offers train journeys for international destinatinos, such as Germany and Luxembourg.