Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK

TRAVEL NEWS

Spain’s Renfe set to expand train services to France by the summer

Spain's state-operated rail network operator Renfe will begin high-speed routes to Marseille and Lyon by the summer and Paris by the end of the year.

Published: 23 January 2023 10:42 CET
Spain's Renfe set to expand train services to France by the summer
Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP

Spain’s state-owned rail network Renfe is to begin running high-speed AVE services between Madrid and Marseille and Barcelona and Lyon before the summer, according to the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez.

Renfe trains are also due to run to Paris before the end of the year. 

The Spanish press has recently been reporting that Renfe was testing routes to France, but it seems an agreement was made at the Franco-Spanish summit held between the two countries in Barcelona last week. 

Though the headlines were taken by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and French President Emmanuel Macron and the signing of a so-called ‘friendship treaty’, Spain’s Transport Minister used the opportunity to talk with her French counterparts and solidify a timetable for the French AVE expansion, as well as discussing the role of France’s public rail operator, SNCF, in the new routes.

READ ALSO: Macron, Sánchez to ink Franco-Spanish friendship treaty

It is thought this will be done through Ouigo, which is a subsidiary of the French network that runs services in Spain.

Renfe has been attempting to expand into neighbouring countries for some years now but has repeatedly come up against administrative barriers in having its trains approved for use abroad.

However, at the summit held in Barcelona, the French assured Spain’s Transport Ministry that Spanish trains will be able to operate on French railways. “Spain will play a decisive role in the railway liberalisation of Europe,” Raquel Sánchez said after the promise of France’s commitment to the expansion.

Tests on routes between Madrid and Marseille and Barcelona and Lyon have already begun, and Renfe has also authorised a first cohort of drivers, with more staff being added progressively until they have the necessary training and qualifications.

High-speed trains will initially run between Madrid and Marseille and between Barcelona and Lyon on alternate days, with six weekly circulations on each route.

As the services ramp up, they will then run twice a day, with Renfe aiming for 28 services a week between the two routes.

A high-speed service to Paris is lined up to run before the end of the year.

Renfe has not specified how long the journeys will take, but it is known that the Madrid-Marseille service will have 13 intermediate stops, including Barcelona, and that the Barcelona-Lyon route has seven stops, including Perpignan, Narbonne, Montpellier, Nimes and Valence.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TRAVEL NEWS

Eurostar’s long-discussed plans for London-Bordeaux trains are back on the table

The operators of the UK leg of the Eurostar have revived long-discussed plans to operate a 'wine train' route, going directly from London to Bordeaux, despite the company's financial woes.

Published: 23 January 2023 11:21 CET
Eurostar's long-discussed plans for London-Bordeaux trains are back on the table

A spokesman for HSI, which operates the UK leg of the Eurostar route, said there was a “clear demand” for a direct train route from London to Bordeaux, and said they were aiming to begin in 2026, while admitting that timeline was “tight”.

At present passengers can take the Eurostar from London to Paris and then the high-speed TGV from Paris to Bordeaux – a journey of just over two hours – but must cross Paris to get from Gare du Nord station to Gare Montparnasse.

Passengers travelling from London can at present take direct trains to Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels, Lille and Rotterdam – discussions about expanding Eurostar routes had been taking place, but were derailed first by the pandemic and then by the financial woes of the Eurostar, caused by a combination of Covid and Brexit.

Eurostar also announced in a statement in August that the direct train from London to Disneyland Paris would temporarily stop running during the summer of 2023, and that the company would “revisit options for 2023 during the course of the next year”.

In September 2022, Eurostar CEO Jacques Damas laid out the company’s woes in a long letter to British MPs, stating that as things stand: “Eurostar cannot currently pursue a strategy of volume and growth. We are having to focus on our core routes . . . and to charge higher prices to customers”.

He said that the pandemic and lengthy travel restrictions had seriously damaged the company – compounded by the fact that the company received no state aid from the UK government – while Brexit has made travel between France and the UK considerably more complicated with more checks required at stations.

(You can listen to The Local France team discuss the future of Eurostar in our podcast Talking France. Just press play or download it here for later.)

The Bordeaux expansion plans are reportedly the brainchild of Dyan Crowther, Chief Executive of HSI which runs the UK leg of the Eurostar, according to a story in the British newspaper Sunday Times. 

In order to change the route on the French side, co-operation will be needed from the French authorities, admitted Crowther, adding – in comments that appear unlikely to smooth the path to co-operation – that the French are “very protective” of the Eurostar, and “very good at being blockers”.

Eurostar began as a joint enterprise between the French and British governments, but while the French retained control of their half, the British government sold off its share to private investors. It is this complicated structure that meant Eurostar struggled to secure state aid during the pandemic, eventually resorting to €290 million in loans and shareholder-guaranteed loans and equity.

Although this saved the company when it was teetering on the brink of collapse in May 2021, it has now left it with huge debts to be repaid.

Damas added last year that that peak capacity at both London St Pancras and Paris Gare du Nord is 30 percent less than it was pre-Brexit, because of the increased infrastructure needed to check and stamp the passports of travellers.

READ ALSO How Brexit and Covid derailed the Eurostar

SHOW COMMENTS