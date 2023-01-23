Read news from:
PENSIONS

Pensions: What should I expect if I worked in both France and a non-EU country?

For people who have worked both in France and in another non-EU country, it can be challenging to decipher what to expect from your pension.

Published: 23 January 2023 14:25 CET
(Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)

For those who move to France when they are of working age, it’s common to have worked – and contributed to a pension – in several countries. So what happens to combining all those pensions when you come to retire?

The short answer is that periods of employment outside France can be combined with years worked in France to boost or qualify for the French state pension – but it depends on which country you have worked in, whether that country is in the EU/EEA or whether that country has a social security agreement with France.

The EU and EEA countries, and Switzerland have social security coordination which means that pensions can be easily combined.

For those who worked in France and another non-EU/EEA country (eg the USA, Australia or Canada) – the pension calculation is a bit different.

For Brits it depends on when you arrived – those who lived in France before December 31st 2020 (ie those covered by the Withdrawal Agreement) benefit from the same arrangements as EU/EEA countries. Those who arrived after that date fall under the general rules for non-EU countries.

The key is whether the countries you worked in – listed here – also have social security agreements with France that will allow you to combine work periods.

A calculation will be done between the two countries to determine the amount of the French pension you qualify for and the amount of the pension you qualify for from your home country. Then, you will receive these payments separately. 

A few countries – listed here – have agreements with France for self-employed workers.

The situation for Americans

Americans living and working in France benefit from the Franco-American Social Security Agreement (SSA). Essentially, this allows Americans who have worked in France to have their pension calculated on a pro rata basis. The agreement specifies that this calculation will be done by “multiplying the theoretical amount by the ratio of the periods of coverage under French laws to the total periods in both countries.

Take the example that France’s state agency Assurance Rétraite wrote for “Michael”, born in 1955, who worked in both the US and France to demonstrate how the SSA is put into action.

To retire by French standards, Michael would need 166 quarters to have a full rate. If he has contributed 150 trimestres in France, and 18 in the United States, that means that once he has reached the age of 62, he can apply for his French pension (as he has a total of 168 trimestres worked between the two countries).

The calculation would be as follows: 

Screenshot by the Local from AssuranceRetraite.FR

In English, the formula to calculate the amount of Michael’s French pension would be: Michael’s average annual salary X The full pension rate of 50 percent X 150 (quarters contributed in France) / 166 (Total quarters worked).

The reason the calculation uses 166 instead of 168 quarters is that the Franco-American agreement states that to “avoid an excessive pro rata reduction for workers with many years of coverage under the US and French systems, the denominator of the ratio is limited to the number of quarters of coverage required for a full old-age pension under French laws.”

Essentially, the agreement allows you to combine years of work in France and the United States, which can count toward your American retirement too.

According to Tax Partner, Jonathan Hadida, who works for Hadida Tax Advisors, a company that specialises in tax consulting and helping Americans living in France to be tax compliant in both countries, Americans looking for assistance with their social security should contact the US Embassy in Dublin, which has a dedicated team to assist with social security questions for Americans abroad.

The situation for UK nationals

For Brits who have moved to France post-Brexit, as of 2023, it was still not clear whether an updated social security agreement between the two countries had been put into place.

Those who moved prior to Brexit – as mentioned above – continue to have their pension contributions made in France calculated in the same way that EU/EEA countries have theirs calculated. You can learn more about this HERE.

Keep in mind that you may need a bank account in the United Kingdom to access your UK pension. This has been an issue for some Brits living in France. 

The situation for Australians

If you are Australian, you should beware the ‘pensions trap’ resulting from the lack of an international social security agreement.

The lack of a bilateral social security agreement has made it so that many Australians of retirement age who live in France cannot claim an Australian old- age pension, even if they have spent their lives working and paying taxes in Australia. You can find the full details here.

A final key point is for foreigners who receive a state pension from their home country, you may need to have access to a bank account in that country to collect the funds. 

This article is a general view of the pension system and does not constitute individual financial advice. If you are are unsure about your pension rights, seek independent financial advice.

PENSION

What to know about your French pension if you worked in another EU country

If you have worked and paid pension contributions in both France and another EU country - including pre-Brexit Britain - then here is what you can expect for how your combined pension will be calculated.

Published: 23 January 2023 14:43 CET
It is common for people to work in more than one country during the course of their career, and they usually end up paying pension contributions in each country. However it is not always clear how these are combined once you reach retirement age. 

French pension

If you are an employee in France you will already be paying into your pension, since this is compulsory. If you take a look at your French payslip, among the deductions for social charges is the ‘retraits‘ section and this shows your pension contributions. These can be quite high – OECD data shows that the average French worker pays 11 percent of their monthly (gross) salary into their pension. 

READ MORE: Ask the experts: What foreigners living in France need to know about French pensions

In France, because the pension system is “pay-as-you-go”, you are technically eligible for a French pension after just one quarter (trimestre) of working in France under a French contract, though the value of the pension after just one quarter would be quite low.

You can use the French government pension simulator to check the level of your French pension – full details HERE on how that works.

Non-French pension

In general, periods of employment outside France may be combined with years worked in France to boost or qualify for the French state pension. However, it depends on which country you have worked in, and whether that country has a social security agreement with France.

All EU, EEA countries, and Switzerland have social security coordination, so will have their pension contributions made in France calculated in the same way as for EU/EEA countries.

Retirement age

The first step is to look at how many EU/EEA countries you have worked in, and to check your retirement eligibility under each of those regimes.

For example, if you worked in both Denmark and in France, then you must consider the minimum age of retirement in both countries. If a person retired at the French legal age of 62, they would receive only the French portion of their pension until they reached Denmark’s legal retirement age (66 to 68), when they would start getting the Danish portion as well. 

Pension rates

Then, a calculation is done to determine the pension rate. This will look at the person’s would-be pension under the French scheme (also known as the national pension, or independent benefit). Another calculation will also be done to determine the pension rate under the European community formula (also known as the pro-rata benefit). In most cases the higher value will be the pension applied.

On the European Commission’s website dedicated to explaining old-age pensions across the EU, the European authorities explain how this double calculation is done. Taking the example of the hypothetical person “Rosa” who has worked 20 years in France and 10 years in Spain, the EU site explained how the two European countries would determine who pays what portion of Rosa’s pension.

Starting with France, the first calculation made determines Rosa’s current pension under the French scheme – which is based on Rosa’s 20 years contributing to the French pension system. It is determined that she is entitled to €800 per month.

READ MORE: Reader Question: How long do I have to work to qualify for a French pension?

The next calculation uses the European calculation that offers a theoretical amount – the pension Rosa would receive had she worked the entirety of her career in France.

This theoretical calculation determines that for 30 years working in France, and it determines Rosa would earn a €1,500 pension. To figure out the portion of Rosa’s total pension that France will pay, French authorities multiply Rosa’s would-be total pension (€1,500) by the 20 years worked in France. Then, they divide that by the total years worked in both countries (30 years).

This finds that ultimately France will pay Rosa €1,000 per month as her French pension.

As for the Spanish side, pension authorities will also look at Rosa’s “pro-rata” (or theoretical pension) if she had worked the entirety of her career in Spain. They determine that she would have received a Spanish pension of €1,200 for a full career. Then, Spanish authorities do the same European calculation where they multiply Rosa’s would be total pension (€1,200) by the number of years worked in Spain (10). They divide this number by the total number of years worked (30) to get the portion of Rosa’s total pension that should be paid by Spain.

This determines that Rosa ought to receive €400 of her pension from Spain.

In total, she will receive a pension of €1,400, but €1,000 will be paid by France, and €400 will be paid by Spain. 

You can see more examples of these calculations with specific simulations at the Europa.EU website page for State pensions abroad. 

You can also watch this video, made by the European Commission, to understand how the process works for EU nationals.

The case for Brits

Brexit has made pensions more complicated for Brits, and essentially divides British workers into two groups.

Those who arrived in France before December 31st 2020 – and are therefore covered by the Withdrawal Agreement – continue to benefit from EU social security co-ordination. They should therefore have their pensions calculated as described above.

Those who moved to France after December 31st 2020 are treated as non-EU nationals for pension calculations – click HERE for a full explanation of the system for non-EU workers.

This article is a general view of the pension system and does not constitute individual financial advice. If you are are unsure about your pension rights, seek independent financial advice.

