POLICE

Man shot by police in Paris after ‘threatening officers’

A man has died after being shot four times by police in central Paris on Sunday evening.

Published: 23 January 2023 09:42 CET
Photo by BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

Officers opened fire in Paris’ 11th arrondissement, close to Place de la République, on Sunday evening.

Two investigations have been opened – one by Paris police into the conduct of the victim and one by police watchdog the IGPN into the actions of the officers – and the two officers have been detained for questioning.

Police sources told AFP that that man had been acting in a threatening way towards the officers. 

A police source said the man “doesn’t appear to have addressed any particular words to the police but was indeed threatening”.

French media reported that the man had a handgun and had first threatened a dog with the gun. No information has been released about the victim. 

Calls have been growing in France for checks on police use of deadly force, after 13 people who allegedly refused to obey officers’ orders were killed last year.

STRIKES

Man loses testicle in France pension protest crackdown: lawyer

A French police officer dealt a man with a camera such a strong truncheon blow during a protest that he had to have a testicle amputated, the man's lawyer said Sunday.

Published: 22 January 2023 16:45 CET
Updated: 23 January 2023 08:38 CET
Images and footage from Thursday’s demonstrations, captured by TV channel BFM, shows the police officer hitting a man on the ground between the legs, and then leaving.

The man is seen holding a camera.

Lawyer Lucie Simon said she was filing a complaint on behalf of her client, a 26-year-old Franco-Spanish engineer who was taking pictures of the gathering, for “voluntary violence that led to mutilation by a person vested with public authority”.

“It was such a strong blow that he had to have a testicle amputated,” she said, adding that the engineer was still in hospital.

“This is not a case of self-defence or necessity. The proof is in the images we have and the fact that he was then not arrested.”

The engineer, who lives on the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, “is still in shock and keeps asking why” he was wounded, the lawyer added.

The Paris police department said it had ordered an internal investigation, adding that the incident had happened in “a context of extreme violence and within a police manoeuvre to arrest violent individuals”.

Government spokesman Olivier Véran told the BFMTV broadcaster that he felt “empathy” for the young man.

But he stressed “the need to understand the conditions in which this intervention occurred”.

The interior ministry said 80,000 people marched in Paris on Thursday, as part of nationwide protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to extend the retirement age from 62 to 64.

The hard-left CGT union however said it counted 400,000 protesters in the French capital.

The demonstration was largely peaceful, but around the Bastille area of Paris, some demonstrators hurled bottles, bins and smoke grenades at police, who responded with tear gas and charged to disperse the troublemakers, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

