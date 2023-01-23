Read news from:
A fifth of young Frenchmen say bragging about sexual exploits is ‘necessary’

Sexism remains at an "alarming" level in France with many young men judging discriminatory or violent behaviour against women to be acceptable, a report published on Monday found.

Published: 23 January 2023 14:50 CET
Protestors march from Place de la Republique holding banners during a demonstration organised by "NousToutes" (All of Us), a French feminist collective, against sexist and sexual violences in Paris, on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP)

Based on a study of 2,500 people France’s High Authority on Equality (HCE), a consultative body, found that while most respondents bemoaned sexism in principle, “they fail to reject it in practice”.

French people had become more aware of gender inequality, partly thanks to the #MeToo movement, but “bias and gender stereotypes, sexist cliches and everyday sexism are still commonplace”, it said.

“The report shows a French society that remains deeply sexist in all its spheres,” the HCE said.

Some of sexism’s most violent manifestations were actually getting worse, it said, especially for the younger generation.

While older men often remained stuck in conservative views on male and female roles in society, younger men sometimes displayed aggressively macho tendencies, the report said. 

Some 20 percent of men between 25 and 34 years polled said bragging about sexual exploits was needed to “be respected as a man in society”, while 23 percent said that men “sometimes need to use violence to get respect”.

‘Less well treated’

While most men over 65 judged that the image of women in pornography was “problematic”, only 48 percent of men aged 15-34 years thought so.

Some 80 percent of women questioned said, meanwhile, that they thought they had been “less well treated” in their lives because of their gender.

Fourteen percent said they had had a sexual act forced on them, and 37 percent said they had lived some sexual situation to which they had not consented.

A quarter of the men in the report downplayed sexual violence, saying that “too much attention is being paid to sexual assaults”.

The HCE said it had detected a male “backlash” across French society, with “macho raids” on social media seeking “to reduce women to silence or discredit them”.

New forms of sexual targeting were making things worse for many women, the report found, citing online violence, verbal abuse on social media and porn productions with “barbaric” content.

HCE president Sylvie Pierre-Brossolette said the authorities needed to target male attitudes “from a very young age”, including “massive action” in education, and more stringent regulation of the online sphere.

“Everyday sexism leads to violent sexism,” Pierre-Brossolette told AFP. 

She also called for the creation of a public independent high authority to fight sexist violence in politics, and more financial and human resources to combat domestic violence.

The HCE also recommended a ban on gendered toys for children and making public subsidies for companies contingent on progress in terms of equality.

French city of Lyon to finally get Holocaust memorial after 30-year campaign

Almost eighty years after the end of World War II, France's third largest city announced plans to finally build a memorial to the victims of the Holocaust, including the thousands of people deported from Lyon and murdered.

Published: 20 December 2022 10:45 CET
After more than three decades of discussion, the city council finally voted on December 15th in favour of constructing a Holocaust memorial in the city centre. 

Lyon’s mayor, Gregory Doucet, tweeted that Lyon remembers the victims of the Holocaust, and that the city council had voted unanimously to support the building of a memorial at the Place Carnot. 

The city, known for having been an important location for the French resistance and not far from the line of demarcation between German-Occupied France, and the Free Zone, already honours victims of the Holocaust with several plaques throughout the city.

There is also a memorial, which was recently inaugurated in September 2022, located in La Mouche Jewish cemetery in the city’s 7th arrondissement that recognises and lists the names of the Jewish people who were deported from the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region. 

La Mouche cemetery is the oldest Jewish burial ground in the eastern city, and prior to the installation of its memorial, Lyon was “the only major city in France that did not have a memorial for Jews murdered during the war,” Alain Sebban, president of the Regional Jewish Consortium told France Régions in September.

Yet as of December 2022, there was still no large-scale Holocaust memorial in the city centre, “an oversight” that would be rectified by the memorial that the city council voted to build.

During World War II, many Jewish inhabitants of Lyon were deported to concentration camps, including the prominent French Holocaust survivor, Claude Bloch, who was from Lyon. Bloch and his mother were deported to Drancy and Auschwitz respectively, though his mother never returned.

Convicted German war-criminal Klaus Barbie, known as the “Butcher of Lyon“, was personally responsible for the torture and roundups of many Jewish people living in Lyon.

The Rue Saint-Catherine Roundup saw 84 people arrested and sent to concentration camps in a single day. Barbie was also known to have tortured and held captive members of the French resistance, such as Jean Moulin. 

Previous efforts had been made to build a memorial Lyon in the past three decades – most recently, in 2019, the former Mayor Gerard Colomb presented a plan to build a memorial that would specifically recognise the six million Jewish people who were killed in the Holocaust. 

Almost three years later, on December 15th, 2022 the city council agreed to give the project the additional €400,000 in budget it required to complete the project. The city agreed to provide a grant for €75,000, alongside the €150,000 provided by the region. The council agreed that private partners and donations would provide the remaining funds. 

A competition to design the memorial will be launched in 2023, with the goal being to create a “significant work of art” of a “certain size” that would hold the eye “of the passer-by” and “challenge them.”

