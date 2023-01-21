Inside France: Love letters to Leclerc and militants on the street

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to their inbox, by going to their newsletter preferences or adding their email to the sign-up box in this article.

Striking styles

It’s hard to get away from conversations about strikes in France right now, as a second day of action is planned after Thursday’s demos saw more than 1 million people take to the streets.

One thing everyone seems to agree on is that we’re likely in for a long dispute – with unions aiming to ramp up actions through February and March as the pension reform bill comes before parliament.

Calendar: Key dates of French pension strikes

Similar strikes in 2019 saw Paris brought to a virtual standstill as public transport halted, but one big thing has changed since then – télétravail. The pandemic saw many people switch to permanent or occasional home-working, which makes transport strikes a lot less disruptive. For this reason, it seems likely that we will see more ‘wildcat’ actions by the more militant strikers, such as blockading refineries or switching off the power to towns.

Our Talking France podcast this week is on this very topic – the current strikes but also the history, culture and philosophy of striking in France. Listen here.

Belle communications

Until recently, Leclerc was a supermarket to most people (and a character in ‘Allo ‘Allo to some) but we now know that is is also a type of French tank, thanks to discussions about possibly sending some of these vehicles to Ukraine.

And it seems that Ukraine wants them, judging by this excellent video from the ever-creative people in charge of Ukraine’s government communications.

This is brilliant. Another 🇺🇦 love letter to 🇫🇷, this time asking for its Leclerc tanks

Set to Belle! Belle! Belle! by Claude François Last time Ukraine did this, saying "Merci beaucoup France" for Caesar canons and asking for more, it got them. So…? https://t.co/W7WVn5LKGr — Sophie Pedder (@PedderSophie) January 19, 2023

Inappropriate attentions

This week I was mildly creeped out to receive a handwritten letter – addressed to me personally and in English – from the Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organisation I have never had any contact with.

And it turns out that this is a common experience for foreigners in France, who appear to be targeted for attention. Some people reported truly intrusive acts such as a letter sent during the pandemic to a woman who lives alone talking about the challenges of living alone, or the woman in a remote village who met three men who said they were “looking for the Englishwoman”.

French textbook of the week

It can be fun leafing through some of the older French textbooks with their rather dated attitudes – Teach Yourself Quick and Easy French has a whole section to devoted to buying cigarettes (avec ou sans filtre) and also this slightly sleazy suggestion for greetings.

Also, in case anyone needs any help with introducing yourself, this… pic.twitter.com/bLmfy2ioNJ — Caroline Harrap (@CarolineHarrap) January 14, 2023

I once found in my granny’s house a phrasebook from the 1920s which began by teaching people to say “I am British and demand instant attention”. I wouldn’t recommend trying that phrase out in modern France . . .

