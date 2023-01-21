Read news from:
Inside France: Love letters to Leclerc and militants on the street

From love letters to military hardware, inappropriate communications and - yes, of course - strikes, our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 21 January 2023 09:23 CET
Leclerc tanks on the Champs-Elyees. Photo by Lionel BONAVENTURE / AFP

Inside France is our weekly look at some of the news, talking points and gossip in France that you might not have heard about.

Striking styles

It’s hard to get away from conversations about strikes in France right now, as a second day of action is planned after Thursday’s demos saw more than 1 million people take to the streets.

One thing everyone seems to agree on is that we’re likely in for a long dispute – with unions aiming to ramp up actions through February and March as the pension reform bill comes before parliament.

Calendar: Key dates of French pension strikes

Similar strikes in 2019 saw Paris brought to a virtual standstill as public transport halted, but one big thing has changed since then – télétravail. The pandemic saw many people switch to permanent or occasional home-working, which makes transport strikes a lot less disruptive. For this reason, it seems likely that we will see more ‘wildcat’ actions by the more militant strikers, such as blockading refineries or switching off the power to towns.

Our Talking France podcast this week is on this very topic – the current strikes but also the history, culture and philosophy of striking in France. Listen here.

Belle communications

Until recently, Leclerc was a supermarket to most people (and a character in ‘Allo ‘Allo to some) but we now know that is is also a type of French tank, thanks to discussions about possibly sending some of these vehicles to Ukraine.

And it seems that Ukraine wants them, judging by this excellent video from the ever-creative people in charge of Ukraine’s government communications.

Inappropriate attentions 

This week I was mildly creeped out to receive a handwritten letter – addressed to me personally and in English – from the Jehovah’s Witnesses, a religious organisation I have never had any contact with.

And it turns out that this is a common experience for foreigners in France, who appear to be targeted for attention. Some people reported truly intrusive acts such as a letter sent during the pandemic to a woman who lives alone talking about the challenges of living alone, or the woman in a remote village who met three men who said they were “looking for the Englishwoman”. 

French textbook of the week 

It can be fun leafing through some of the older French textbooks with their rather dated attitudes – Teach Yourself Quick and Easy French has a whole section to devoted to buying cigarettes (avec ou sans filtre) and also this slightly sleazy suggestion for greetings.

I once found in my granny’s house a phrasebook from the 1920s which began by teaching people to say “I am British and demand instant attention”. I wouldn’t recommend trying that phrase out in modern France . . .



Inside France: Pensions, Paris flooding and love in the presidential palace

From pension strikes to the president's love life, via the history of complaining in Paris and the 'French bastards', our weekly newsletter Inside France looks at what we have been talking about in France this week.

Published: 14 January 2023 08:50 CET


Aux barricades !

After three years of pandemic and general strangeness there is something comforting about coming back to familiar scenes and topics – and in France this of course means strikes. 

Unions have promised the ‘mother of all battles’ as they unite to oppose Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reform. The first strike day has been called for January 19th but I highly doubt it will be the last – the notoriously militant CGT oil refinery workers are already talking about blockades on petrol depots.

My weekend plan is buy a new pair of trainers in the winter sales – I foresee not many Metro journeys and a lot of walking in my immediate future, since I don’t anticipate Macron or his government backing down on this issue. 

Talking France

After a Christmas break the Talking France podcast is back and we are of course talking pension strikes, as well as the threat of violence from far-right extremists, Emmanuel Macron’s love life, property taxes in south-west France, the future of the French ski industry and how to save money on train tickets.

And if you want to learn more about Macron’s love love – check out this really interesting interview that he gave to a group of journalists with autistic spectrum disorders. It’s a fascinating insight into both the work of specialist magazine Papotin (entirely staffed by people with ASD) and the president. 

Thread of the week

If you have a spare couple of minutes I highly recommend giving this thread – about Haussmann’s remodelling of Paris – a read. It’s all fascinating but particularly interesting to me is how many people hated it at the time and accused him of destroying the historic charm of central Paris.

Still on a Paris theme, check out this amazing film from the great flood of 1910, when the Seine rose eight metres above its normal level and flooded huge parts of the city.

Franglais

Yes, I am a fool, but I’ve only just realised that the French chain Izipizi is supposed to sound like ‘easy-peasy’ not ‘izzy-pizzy’ – part of an ever-increasing trend of French businesses choosing English or ‘franglais’ names.  Although my favourite is still the ‘rock’n’roll boulangerie’ of Oberkampf named The French Bastards . . .



