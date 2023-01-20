Read news from:
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Undocumented workers on Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out

In June, nine irregular workers were identified on a site run by Solideo, the public company responsible for building facilities and infrastructure for the Olympics

Published: 20 January 2023 08:54 CET
Undocumented workers on Paris 2024 Olympic sites speak out
Workers at an Olympic Games-linked construction site, in Saint-Denis. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)

Gaye Sarambounou is used to toiling long days for a pittance. He’s a Malian living in France with no working papers – but that’s a situation that occurs around the world.

The difference here is that Sarambounou is one of an army of construction workers preparing next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The fact that France’s upcoming sporting showcase is being put together with the help of illegal workers is becoming a source of political and social tension.

For three months Sarambounou, 41, worked between eight- and 11-hour shifts, for €80 per day. “Overtime was never paid,” he said, ruefully.

“I accepted because I know my situation. If you don’t have papers, you do all the hard work, all the crappy jobs. You have no choice,” he said, as he boiled water on a stove on the floor of the tiny room he shares with four compatriots.

“Everyone knows what’s going on, but nobody talks about it,” said a smiling Sarambounou, who was kicked off an Olympic building site last year after a raid by officials.

Trade unionist Bernard Thibault, who co-chairs the Paris 2024 Social Charter Monitoring Committee, said that there is, “a great deal of hypocrisy on the part of the political authorities”.

France’s Labour Inspectorate has created a specialised unit that has been checking nearly one site a day for the past two years.

In June, nine irregular workers were identified on a site run by Solideo, the public company responsible for building facilities and infrastructure for the Olympics.

At the same time, a local public prosecutor’s office opened a preliminary investigation into the “employment of foreigners without a permit in an organised gang”.

Solideo “took the necessary steps” by terminating the contract of the offending subcontractor but also of the construction giant that used it, said Antoine du Souich, the company’s strategy director.

Since then procedures have been tightened up, he assured, while admitting it’s impossible to set up a system “entirely impervious” to such fraud. “All these beautiful stadiums are built by poor people… who are exploited,” said another Malian worker, who requested anonymity.

“It’s always 80 percent immigrants who do the work. You see Malians, Portuguese, Turks. And the French… in the offices!” he added.

The Malian workers want nothing more than to be regularised, so they don’t have to live in fear of an identity check.

The CGT union is preparing to submit an application for Sarambounou to receive his working papers.

If he gets those within 18 months, the recent hardships will seem like nothing more than a bad dream, he says. “I’ll be legal for the Games!”

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS

Concern over lack of air-con in Paris 2024 Olympic village

The lack of air conditioning in the rooms of the athletes' village for the Paris 2024 Olympics is raising concerns from some federations and athletes, sources told AFP on Tuesday.

Published: 17 January 2023 17:09 CET
The Olympic Village, based in Saint-Denis seven kilometres north of central Paris, will accommodate nearly 14,000 athletes and staff members during the Olympics in the French capital in July and August 2024.

The games organisers have promised the global event will be carbon neutral, with the use of materials chosen for their energy performance. After the games, the Olympic village will be converted into housing.

On Tuesday Nicolas Ferrand, head of Solideo which has been chosen to construct the Olympic buildings, said there was no problem to address.

“We are building rooms where it will be six degrees cooler than the outside temperature,” during the French summer, he assured during a press conference.

If the Olympic Games organising committee later demands air-conditioning, “there will be air-conditioning,” he added, while cautioning that the carbon footprint would be affected.

“It’s a question for society. Do we collectively accept being at six degrees less and having an excellent carbon footprint, or do we say it’s not okay, and we’re ready to downgrade the carbon footprint?” Ferrand said.

The possibility of another scorching summer, with temperatures in excess of 40C, has been taken into account, the organisers assured last year.

But the reassurances have not appeased everyone.

“Imagine several days in a row at more than 40C, in rooms at 34C. It’s still pretty crazy that these scenarios have not led to any changes,” said a high-ranking French sports official. 

The Olympic organisers have chosen to make the 2024 event “an ecological project”, said another sporting figure. 

“But in the event of a heatwave, the well-being of the athletes is not taken into account.”

Some sports federation are already looking for solutions, including finding accommodation elsewhere.

“If they continue like this, they will empty the village,” he added.

Paris-2024 organisers are considering their options, including using floor fans. 

“It’s still a work in progress,” they said.

