SOUTH WEST FRANCE

South west France news: 2022’s tourism boom and finding a nearby doctor

From the millions earned in the south-west thanks to Airbnb travel in 2022, taxes to know about when extending your French property and winter weather, here is your weekly roundup of the news and issues in south-west France.

Published: 20 January 2023 13:49 CET
The ski slope Font-Romeu in the Pyrenees Catalanes natural park in south west France. Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP

A tourism boom in 2022

As tourism rebounded across the whole of France in 2022, the south west was not left behind. In particular, Airbnb rentals increased significantly in 2022, so much so that the platform Airbnb paid €148 million in tourist tax to French municipalities in 2022, according to Le Parisien.

This amount represented an increase of 60 percent when compared to 2021, according to Airbnb.

The holidaymaker – or tourist – tax was first introduced in 2018, and it is proportional to the number of nights spent in a property and is paid by the tenants at the end of their stay. It is paid twice a year to the local council on behalf of the hosts, professionals and individuals.

READ MORE: France earns €148 million in tourist taxes from Airbnb

As for the south west, six municipalities in the region made it to the list of the top 50 cities in France who received the most tax revenue from the holiday maker tax. In total, these six locations collected €3.84 million, “breaking records,” according to reporting by France Régions.

You can see a map, created by France régions, of the municipalities below:

Bordeaux remained fifth place out of the top 10 French cities that collected the most money from the holidaymaker tax, earning €1.3 million. 

Biarritz also saw a significant increase in revenues from the holidaymaker tax from Airbnb – a rise of 106 percent when compared to 2021. In 2022, it came in 11th place for the national ranking. The city’s finance minister, Edouard Chazouillères, told France régions that these funds represent “significant revenue for the proper functioning of Biarritz” and for “promoting it as a [tourist] destination.”

One city in the south west did lose its spot in the top 10, in 2021 La Rochelle came in sixth place nationally, but it 2022 it was bumped out by other cities, like Montpellier, that improved in the ranking.

Rural France in general saw an increase in tourists staying at Airbnbs in 2022 as well. About 30 percent of the earnings from the tourist tax went to rural communities – or localities with less than 3,500 inhabitants. 

As a region, Nouvelle Aquitaine earned €17.7 million, in comparison to the €13.4 earned in 2021.

Taxes

If you’re planning an extension to your French property (or installing an outdoor feature such as a swimming pool or shed) you should know that there is a one-off property tax payable on extensions.

And this year, the rate for the tax has risen from January 1st.

Property taxes – how much will it cost to extend your French home? 

Healthcare

Large parts of south west France, Dordogne in particular, have been designated ‘medical deserts’ – meaning there are not enough doctors there to take care of the population.

This shortage primarily affects GPs but can make it hard to find other medical practitioners like dentists, gynaecologists or physiotherapists, as well increasing waiting times for specialists.

The government says it has a plan to address the shortage of doctors who chose to become généralistes (GPs) but while we’re waiting for that to take effect, we’ve taken a look at what you can do if you live in a medical desert.

Photo of the week

This lovely photo of a frosty morning in the Charente village of Massignac was sent in by reader Pat Seaward.

Video of the week 

Still on the frosty theme, here’s a video to bring joy to the hearts of ski resort owners, if perhaps not to local drivers.

Snowplough operators in La Mongie in the Pyrenees work hard to keep the roads open amid heavy snow. Ski resorts in the Pyrenees, along with those in the Alps and Jura, were forced to close in early January because of a lack of snow.

Over the last few days, many areas of the Pyrenees have seen heavy snowfalls, with more to come. 

South-west France news: Property taxes, cable cars and film nights

From extra property taxes and plans for cable cars to France's new hunting safety plan and what those 'wedding chateaux' can really offer to foreigners, here is your weekly roundup of the news and issues in south-west France.

Published: 10 January 2023 10:49 CET
South-west France news: Property taxes, cable cars and film nights

High-speed rail lines

There are some big plans for extra high-speed rail lines in the south west, including the Bordeaux-Toulouse section, Bordeaux-Dax and eventually a link-up to Barcelona. Once finished, the works will cut the journey time between Toulouse and Paris to three hours.

So that’s the good news. The perhaps slightly less good news is that extra property taxes will be levied in the south west in order to cover some of the costs.

Not everyone will pay these, but here’s the breakdown of which households will be affected and how much the extra tax is likely to be. 

Cable-cars 

Moving on to slightly less conventional public transport, and the city of Bordeaux is currently running a public consultation on creating a new cable-car to cross the river.

The idea of the seven-minute cable car ride across the Garonne is that, as well as being a fun tourist attraction, it will link up to the city’s tram system and better connect the areas on the east and west banks of the river.

You can find more details – plus how to have your say in the consultation – HERE

Hunting rules

It’s a major issue for rural-dwellers during the winter months – the risk of being accidentally shot by hunters while hiking, cycling, dog-walking – or even tending your own garden or driving on a nearby public road.

While tens of thousands of people enjoy la chasse, the pastime is becoming increasingly controversial because of the number of accidents linked to hunting (which usually means shooting).

Now the government has unveiled its 14-point plan to make hunting safer – it includes alcohol limits for hunters (because guns and drink are not a great combination) and an app to track where hunters are in action, but does not include the ban on Sunday hunting that many were calling for.

Alcohol limits, training days and an app: How France plans to make hunting safer

Getting wed

And south west France is particularly famous for its many beautiful chateaux. While plenty of these are still private dwellings, others have been turned into commercial enterprises with wedding venues particularly popular.

The idea of getting married in a beautiful and romantic French chateau is heavily marketed overseas – but what are the rules for non-residents getting married in France? We explain all here.

Picture of the week

And if you’re in the rugby heartlands of south-west France, you’re likely to be seeing pictures of this distinctive individual this week.

French former rugby player Sébastien Chabal, pictured in Bordeaux in 2021. Photo by Philippe LOPEZ / AFP

This is Sébastien Chabal, who played rugby for France between 2000 and 2011, in those days famous for his flowing locks and beard that saw him nicknamed ‘the caveman’.  He’s retired from playing now, but he’s back in the news because he’s in hot water over allegations that he bought more than 100 tickets for the 2023 Rugby World Cup matches (held in France in September and October) despite rules limiting the number of tickets that can be bought together.

He denies any wrongdoing. Many who have tried to get tickets for the event have reported a frustrating experience with long waits, a crashing website and immediately sold-out matches. 

What’s on

The cinema club Lost in Frenchlation has recently expanded its activities from Paris and is now holding screenings of French films with English subtitles in Charente.

The aim of the club is to allow people who are still learning French to experience French cinema, and club founder Manon selects a nice mix of new releases and French classics for the screenings.

The Charente screenings take place roughly once a month in the town of Marthon, about 30 minutes drive from Angouleme. New Year’s Day saw a screening of the musical hit Maestro, and the February screening will be announced soon on the Lost in Frenchlation website here or the Marthon cinema Facebook page here (in French). If Marthon is too far for you to travel, Lost in Frenchlation also offers an online library of French films with English subtitles.  

